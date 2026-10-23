Indian-origin man in US claims ICE 'kidnapped' wife, arrested for murder after burnt remains found

An Indian-origin man was arrested for murdering his wife after initially alleging that she had been kidnapped by the United States' immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) agents in California. Gurinder Singh Gill was arrested for murdering his wife. (X/@sacsheriff)

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Gurinder Gill, while the victim was 30-year-old Jasmine Gill, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s statement.

Jasmine was last spotted at her home in Sacramento on September 30. Four days later, on October 4, 2026, her cousin alerted authorities to her disappearance by filling a missing person report.

As an investigation began into the case, Gurinder alleged that ICE officers had taken his wife away while she was collecting mail outside their home.

However, inquiries with the immigration agency showed no evidence to support Gurinder’s account, as ICE informed detectives that its officers had not carried out any enforcement actions at the address, the statement said.

ALSO READ: Indian-origin man starts fundraiser after daughter is allegedly murdered by her mother

A detailed inquiry by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office highlighted discrepancies in Gurinder’s account of what had happened to Jasmine. Investigators also discovered that the couple had been involved in a divorce proceeding and a dispute over child custody, a statement on October 16 detailed.

Burnt remains discovered on October 1 Investigators found burnt human remains in El Dorado County on October 1, later confirming that those belonged to Jasmine Gill. Based on their investigation, Homicide Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gurinder for murder.

Gurinder was taken into custody on October 14. Law enforcement officials also searched two properties linked to the accused under court-authorised warrants. He was then put into the Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges and is ineligible for bail.

ICE calls Gurinder a ‘deranged man’ Reacting to the case, ICE called Gurinder a "deranged man". "These maniacs will attempt to scapegoat the brave men and women of ICE, who work around the clock to remove dangerous criminals, meanwhile they themselves commit criminal acts," ICE posted on X.

ALSO READ: Indian-origin man lures estranged wife to Chicago; stabs her to death after she rejects reconciliation

Jasmine was raised by a single parent A GoFundMe page set up to bring Jasmine’s body back to India stated that she grew up without her father, who died when she was young. Her mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, a nurse in India, took responsibility for raising Jasmine and her brother as a single parent.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing Jasmine in such a devastating and unimaginable way. At just 30 years old, she had so much life left to live," her family members said on a GoFundMe page.

"Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of her story is that she was fighting for a better future for

herself and her baby. She was seeking a divorce. She was trying to find the freedom, safety, and fresh start they both deserved. Tragically, before she could build that future, Jasmine was murdered, leaving behind the very child she was fighting so hard to protect," the page further stated.