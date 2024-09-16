Taylor Swift gives hysterical reaction on seeing Chiefs fan with 'childless cat lady' poster: Watch

Taylor Swift, who has garnered a lot of attention since endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 White House race, was astounded to see a handmade poster right in front of her VIP suite at the Chiefs game on Sunday. On Sunday, Taylor Swift greeted the fan holding the "we love our childless car lady" banner with a kiss as she burst out laughing on seeing it.(X/AP)

The pop sensation returned to Arrowhead to watch the Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in the final seconds, along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Just before the game commenced, Swift seated at her usual place in the VIP suites, and she quickly saw the sign that read “we love our childless cat lady and 87”, referencing a comment Donald Trump's VP candidate JD Vance made in an old interview with Tucker Carlson.

Vance in his interview stated that the US is being “run by a bunch of childless cat ladies.” Last week in her Instagram post, Swift praised Kamala Harris and the Democrats, declaring that she is endorsing the US VP and her running mate Tim Walz in the US election.

The nation went into meltdown over Swift's endorsement, with many believing it would be the turning point that tilts the election in Harris' favour, considering the huge fan base of the pop singer.

She concluded her post by signing off as “Childless cat lady,” referring to Vance's remarks. The picture that accompanied the message was of Swift with one of her three cats, Benjamin Button.

Swift greets her fan with a kiss

On Sunday, Swift greeted the fan holding the banner with a kiss as she burst out laughing on seeing it.

The cute moment between Swift and her fan was shared on social media, with a caption, “Tay loving the sign.”

Swift showed up to Arrowhead with her mother Andrea, brother Austin, and close friend and fellow musician Danielle Haim.

Wearing an oversized red Chiefs t-shirt, the pop star showed her support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce by dramatically fanning herself down as soon as he moved onto the field at the beginning of the game.

Swift chose not to sit with Brittany Mahomes for the second consecutive game, following her endorsement of Donald Trump in the forthcoming election.