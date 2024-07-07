A group of panicked teenagers called 911 after seeing what they believed was a Bigfoot-like creature in a Louisiana forest. The teenagers were recent high school graduates from Houma in southern Louisiana. They were camping in Kisatchie National Forest, which is about 100 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, when the incident took place. Terrified teens call 911 after spotting alleged Bigfoot with ‘glowing eyes’ while camping in Louisiana forest (Pixabay - representational image)

The incident

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post, “After setting up camp, one member of the group ranging in ages of 17-18 called 911 frightened requesting assistance because they reportedly heard a growl and saw what appeared to be an animal that had glowing eyes and stood about 5-feet tall. Deputy B. Remo and Cpl. D. Halliburton responded to the area.”

“Deputies arrived on scene and began to walk towards the camp site looking for any suspicious activity or glowing eyes,” the post added. “Deputies then heard the group's whistle and located them unharmed. Deputies arrived at the camp site and successfully escorted the group out of the forest.”

The post added that authorities were “unable to locate any suspicious activity involving a growl with glowing eyes and standing 5-feet tall.” “We congratulate the Houma graduates, thank you for visiting Natchitoches Parish, Kisatchie National Forest and good luck in your future,” they added.

A Bigfoot, or cryptid, is an animal whose existence is unsubstantiated, just like the yeti. There is massive scepticism around its existence, although some people have claimed to have seen it.

Among several other incidents, back in October 2023, a creature resembling Bigfoot was caught on camera walking across a hillside in Colorado. Shannon Parker and her husband Stetson spotted the creature roaming through the San Juan National Forest on two legs, near the New Mexico and Utah borders. The animal was caught on camera in a video by onlookers on a train travelling from Durango to Silverton in the southwest corner of Colorado.