‘Treasonous, wrong': Trump hits back at reports of depleting US army munition stockpile amid Iran war

In an angry post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The people and Media Outlets that keep harping on the fact that we have no ammunition (And they are 100% wrong!), are actually treasonous."

United States President Donald Trump sharply reacted to reports claiming that America's munition stockpile is depleting due to its ongoing war with Iran and said that people are media outlets and that report so are “actually treasonous” and “100% wrong”.

He added that such people would “rather see the United States LOSE a War that we’re easily WINNING, than see me WIN!”, in his signature all-caps style.

In a follow up post, the US President sought to directly address the issue of munition stockpile and said that the US military has “virtually unlimited amounts of mid to high grade ammunition”.

He added that they are also producing munition at levels “never seen before” and that they are preparing all “any contingency that could happen”.

“For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place. In addition, we are producing Munitions at levels never seen before. We are stockpiling and preparing for any contingency that could happen,” Trump wrote.