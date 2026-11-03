US midterms weather alert: Thunderstorms, heavy rains and flood risks raise voting concerns in six states - tornado watch issued

A powerful storm system is threatening to disrupt voting in parts of the United States as millions of Americans prepare to cast their ballots in Tuesday's 2026 midterm elections. Severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding have placed several regions under weather alerts, raising concerns about travel conditions and access to polling stations. Water rises on the Florida River after a series of storms on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Durango, Colo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) The weather threat stretches across parts of the central United States, particularly the Plains and Mississippi Valley, while ongoing flooding in Florida and New Mexico has added to the challenges facing local authorities. The timing of the storms is particularly significant as voters decide control of Congress, alongside gubernatorial, state legislative and local elections.

Deep Dive How can Florida voters find out if flooding changed their polling location? How could severe weather affect voting and voter turnout? What should voters do before travelling to a polling station during storms or flooding?

Also Read: US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Voting in midterm elections underway in big test for Trump's presidency Severe thunderstorms and tornado threats across several states The National Weather Service issued multiple weather alerts on Monday, including severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Tornado watches were also announced for several counties in Kansas and Oklahoma, while flood warnings remained in effect for areas of Florida and New Mexico. However, the warnings apply to specific locations and do not indicate that entire states or all polling stations are facing dangerous conditions. According to the Storm Prediction Center, thunderstorms are expected to develop on Tuesday across areas extending from the Sabine and lower Mississippi valleys towards the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, making travel potentially hazardous in affected communities. Also Read: US midterm elections 2026: Key races to watch, issues and what is at stake for Trump and Republicans

Heavy rain raises flash flooding concerns Apart from thunderstorms, significant rainfall is another major concern for several parts of the country. Weather forecasters have warned that portions of the Plains and Midwest could experience substantial rainfall. Areas receiving repeated rounds of thunderstorms may face an increased risk of flash flooding. The situation is already serious in parts of Florida, where heavy rainfall has caused flooding ahead of Election Day. The National Weather Service reported that parts of Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties experienced flooding on Monday after receiving between 6 and 12 inches of rain. An additional 2 to 4 inches was possible in the affected warning area. New Mexico has also reported flooding-related disruptions. A flood warning covering part of Rio Arriba County was extended until 6 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on Tuesday. Authorities also reported road closures around Chama because of rising floodwaters.