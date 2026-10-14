Who is Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza AKA Alorah Ziva? 18-year-old who sued Clavicular drops sexual assault allegation

Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, the 18-year-old influencer known online as Alorah or Alorah Ziva, is back in the spotlight after amending her civil lawsuit against “looksmaxxing” influencer Braden Peters, better known online as Clavicular. The updated complaint removes the sexual assault count from the Florida civil case, while a separate criminal prosecution in Massachusetts continues. Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, 18, has withdrawn the sexual assault count from her civil lawsuit against influencer Braden “Clavicular” Peters (Instagram | @alekzandriax)

According to NBC News, Mendoza’s attorney said the sexual assault allegation was withdrawn from the civil lawsuit because prosecutors are already pursuing criminal charges in Massachusetts arising from the same alleged incident. The decision, he said, was intended to avoid interfering with the criminal proceedings.

“In light of Mr. Peters’ recent posts and other conduct, this matter is more appropriate for the criminal justice system,” Mendoza’s attorney, Drew Moss, said in a statement cited by NBC News.

The amended filing does not end the criminal case against Peters.

Also read: Clavicular's '20-minute makeup routine' video goes viral; streamer says 'makeupmaxing is giga legit'

Who is Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza? Mendoza is an 18-year-old social media creator who uses the online names Alorah and Alorah Ziva. She has appeared on live-streaming platforms and in online influencer circles.

According to the amended complaint filed in Miami-Dade County, Mendoza alleges that Peters invited her to his family’s Cape Cod home in Massachusetts in May 2025 after arranging transportation for her through Uber.

She later reported the encounter to authorities, leading to a criminal investigation by the Chatham Police Department.

NBC News reported that Peters, now 20, was charged last month in Massachusetts with rape, drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and procuring liquor for a person under 21 years old. He has denied all criminal allegations.

A source familiar with the matter previously confirmed to NBC News that the criminal charges stem from Mendoza’s allegations.

Also read: Is Clavicular in jail? Looksmaxxer's rape, drugging minor charges put focus on Aleksandra Mendoza aka Alorah Ziva

What changed in the civil lawsuit? The biggest change involves the removal of the sexual assault claim from the Florida civil action.

NBC News reported that Mendoza’s original lawsuit alleged Peters had sexual intercourse with her after she became too intoxicated to consent and while she was asleep.

Those allegations no longer appear in the newly amended complaint.

Instead, the revised filing states that Peters “had sex with Mendoza multiple times while she was intoxicated,” without including the earlier allegations that she was asleep or unable to consent.

Her attorney said the changes were made because the allegations are already being addressed in the Massachusetts criminal prosecution.

The amended civil lawsuit still includes several other claims.

According to NBC News, Mendoza continues to accuse Peters of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraudulent misrepresentation, fraudulent concealment, and unauthorized publication of her name and likeness.

The complaint also centers on a separate alleged incident in Florida in November 2025.

Mendoza alleged Peters injected her face with Aqualyx, described in the complaint as a fat-dissolving compound that is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). She alleged Peters falsely represented himself as qualified to perform cosmetic injections, failed to disclose associated risks, and administered the substance without informed consent.

The amended complaint further alleged Peters knew Mendoza was 17 at the time. It includes screenshots that allegedly show livestream viewers warning him about her age before the injections.

According to the Massachusetts court docket cited by NBC News, Peters’ arraignment originally scheduled for October 14 was cancelled. His next court hearing is currently listed for October 22.