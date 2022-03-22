Video| US Teacher leads pre-school kids in anti-Biden chant, school apologises
A video of a teacher prompting students to raise a chant against US president Joe Biden has prompted an apology from a south California school, reports said. The clip - being shared on social media - shows a teacher asking a bunch of preschool students “Who’s our president?” To this, students respond in chorus “Biden”. The teacher then asks them “What do we want to do with him?” - The students respond “We want him out!”
Read more: Biden says India response to Ukraine war 'somewhat shaky', praises Quad, NATO
The school in a statement has apologised to the parents, saying they were "sorry if any misunderstanding has been caused by the video". The statement further said that the video did not "share the school and church philosophy" of honouring and respecting authority, including those in government positions, reported the Associated Press. However, it is not yet clear if any disciplinary action was taken against the teacher who led the anti-Biden chants.
Meanwhile, parents of preschool children have been leading a massive backlash against the school. One of the parents told AP that they have removed their daughter from the school. The parents are also warning of this incident happening in further classrooms in the school.
This comes at a time when Biden is taking a stand against Russia over its attack on Ukraine.
On social media, there were a flurry of responses on the video. "This person should be barred from teaching immediately! (sic) a tweet read.
"What happen to just teaching students maths, reading and writing??" another user wrote.
Also read: Biden on why China's Xi believes democracy can't be sustained: 'We are in a genuine struggle'
"A teacher who forces her students to chant anti Biden lies should be fired & never trusted to teach children again." read a tweet.
-
Top US expert warns of Covid surge 'as seen in Europe': 10 global updates
Top US medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned in his latest remarks that a new surge in the country is expected in the coming weeks. He also said a second booster shot - or a fourth dose of the vaccine - may be needed for the elderly.
-
Imran Khan faces IMF's doubts: 'How will you fund $1.5 bn subsidy package?'
At a time Imran Khan's government is facing opposition in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund has asked the government to explain how it would fund the $1.5 billion subsidy package that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.
-
Omicron, BA.2, new wave of pandemic: 5 things WHO says on Covid situation
Omicron, which is not the last variant of SARS-CoV-2, will pick up pockets for months and months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up, the World Health Organization said amid a fresh wave of the pandemic, warning that the pandemic is far from being over.
-
'Russia has failed to gain control of air': UK on Ukraine resistance
Large parts of the war-hit country - in the north, east and south - are bearing the impact of the offensive, the UK had earlier said.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics