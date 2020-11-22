e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO Covid envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response ‘incomplete’

WHO Covid envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response ‘incomplete’

Europe briefly enjoyed sinking infection rates that are now surging again: Germany and France on Saturday saw cases rise by 33,000 combined, Switzerland and Austria have thousands of cases daily, while Turkey reported a record 5,532 new infections.

world Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 13:25 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Zurich
Nabarro also said Asia did not relax restrictions prematurely.
Nabarro also said Asia did not relax restrictions prematurely. (AP)
         

A World Health Organization (WHO) special Covid-19 envoy predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021, if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections.

“They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months, after they brought the first wave under the control,” the WHO’s David Nabarro said in an interview with Swiss newspapers.

“Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure, we’ll have a third wave early next year,” said Nabarro, a Briton who campaigned unsuccessfully to become the WHO director general in 2017.

Europe briefly enjoyed sinking infection rates that are now surging again: Germany and France on Saturday saw cases rise by 33,000 combined, Switzerland and Austria have thousands of cases daily, while Turkey reported a record 5,532 new infections.

Nabarro singled out Switzerland’s move to allow skiing - with masks required in gondolas - as other Alpine nations like Austria have shuttered resorts. Nabarro said Switzerland could reach a “very high level of sicknesses and deaths”.

“Once the infection rates sink, and they will sink, then we can be as free as we want,” Nabarro was quoted as saying by the Solothurner Zeitung. “But right now? Should ski resorts open? Under what conditions?”

Nabarro lauded the response of Asian countries like South Korea, where infections are now relatively low: “People are fully engaged, they take on behaviours that make it difficult for the virus. They keep their distance, wear masks, isolate when they’re sick, wash hands and surfaces. They protect the most endangered groups.”

Nabarro also said Asia did not relax restrictions prematurely.

“You must wait until case numbers are low and stay low,” he said. “Europe’s reaction was incomplete.”

tags
top news
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
‘Good news’: Kejriwal after Delhi ranks as one of world’s best cities
‘Good news’: Kejriwal after Delhi ranks as one of world’s best cities
PM Modi launches ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’, 3,000 villages in UP to benefit
PM Modi launches ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’, 3,000 villages in UP to benefit
Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB: What we know so far
Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested by NCB: What we know so far
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health remains critical
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health remains critical
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In