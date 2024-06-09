Who was Arnon Zamora? ‘Hero’ IDF commander killed in operation that rescued 4 Hamas hostages

A very dangerous mission to rescue Hamas hostages led to the death of IDF commander Arnon Zamora, who is being hailed as a hero. Zarora’s unit played a key role in the return of four hostages – Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andri Kozlov, 27. They were rescued by Israeli troops from the central Gazan city of Nuseirat. ‘Hero’ IDF commander Arnon Zamora killed in operation that rescued 4 Hamas hostages (Israel Police)

“Behind every rescue mission, are Israeli men and women who risk their lives. We are devastated to share that Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, commander and tactical operator in the Yamam (National Police Counter-Terrorism Unit), who was critically wounded in the operation to rescue hostages this morning, has succumbed to his wounds,” Israeli’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday on X.

“A true hero in life and in death,” the statement added. “May his memory be a blessing.”

Who was Arnon Zamora?

Zamora, 36, who lived in the village of Sde David, near the Israeli city of Sderot, is survived by his wife Michal, two children and his parents Reuven and Ruthi, according to Haaretz. He successfully halted several Hamas terrorists from penetrating the country on October 7 last year, when he was fighting at the Battle of Yad Mordechai. He was later also involved in fighting at the Nahal Oz base and in Be’eri, The Times Of Israel reported.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant remembered Zamora in a post on X, writing, “I salute Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, Commander in the elite Yamam Unit, who fell while leading a daring operation to rescue 4 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. He lived and fell a hero. My heart and thoughts are with his loved ones and soldiers. May his memory be a blessing.”

The rescue mission that saved the four hostages has now been named after the Chief Inspector – ‘Operation Arnon’.