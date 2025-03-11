Why was Pakistan's senior diplomat KK Wagan deported from US?

Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan was denied entry by the US authorities recently and was deported from Los Angeles, despite holding a valid US visa and necessary documents, a media report said on Tuesday. KK Wagan is a seasoned Pakistani diplomat.(X (@theapril29th))

Ambassador K K Wagan was reportedly stopped at Los Angeles airport by US immigration authorities, The News quoted diplomatic sources as saying.

“Ambassador K K Wagan was deported from the US. He had an immigration objection which led to his deportation,” a senior foreign ministry official said.

The officials forced him to return to his last port of departure, raising concerns about diplomatic protocol and the nature of the decision.

Why was Pakistan’s ambassador deported by the US?

While the exact reasons behind Wagan’s deportation remain unclear, some sources as per the report suggested that the US immigration system flagged the ambassador due to “controversial visa references,” which led to his immediate deportation.

The Pakistani Foreign Office, however, confirmed that the envoy had gone to the US on a private visit.

An investigation into the case was underway and the Foreign Office also advised avoiding any speculation in the matter.

The incident has already been communicated to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Secretary Aamna Baloch who were reportedly briefed on the matter.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has, meanwhile, directed its Consulate in Los Angeles to investigate the case, sources said.

Given the seriousness of the matter, Wagan is likely to be called back to Islamabad to explain his position, sources said.

Who is KK Wagan, the Pakistani diplomat deported by the US?

According to PTI, KK Wagan is a seasoned diplomat with extensive experience in Pakistan’s foreign service.

Over the years, he has held several key assignments, including second secretary at the Embassy of Pakistan in Kathmandu, deputy consul general at the Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles, deputy head of mission and ambassador in Muscat, Oman, head of mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Niamey, Niger, Overseas Pakistanis, Consular Affairs, and Crisis Management Unit Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.