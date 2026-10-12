‘Yes, there was’: UK PM Andy Burnham says Russia ‘clearly’ interfered in 2016 Brexit vote
A pro-Brexit campaign group, criticised Andy Burnham's remarks, describing them as “another crude attempt to undermine” the legitimacy of 2016 decision.
UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said Russia interfered in Britain's 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, marking what is believed to be the first time a British prime minister has publicly acknowledged Moscow's role in the vote.
The comments came during “The Rest is Politics” podcast, whose excerpts were released on Sunday. While talking about the alleged increased Russian interference in European politics, Burnham said he sought clarity on the Brexit issue from his advisers after becoming prime minister in July.
“I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was,” Burnham said. He added that putting the interference on record was important as other European countries face similar threats to their democratic processes.
“These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia,” the UK PM said.
The issue of possible Russian interference in the Brexit referendum has been examined previously by British lawmakers. In 2020, Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee found that the government had failed to fully assess the potential impact of Russian state-run media and “troll” accounts on the referendum.
Meanwhile, Russia has long denied meddling in elections or referendums in other countries.
Pro-Brexit group rejects Burnham's claims
Britain Unbound, a pro-Brexit campaign group, criticised Burnham's remarks, describing them as "another crude attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the decision that the British people made in 2016,” it told the BBC.
The group said foreign interference in British elections was "obviously unacceptable" but disputed the suggestion that Russian intervention influenced the referendum's outcome.
"There is no good reason to believe that Russian intervention influenced the outcome of the referendum in 2016.
“It is also insulting to suggest that voters were so easily duped.”
UK intelligence agencies' warning
Burnham's comments come amid warnings from British intelligence agencies about the growing threat of Russian interference in the country's democratic institutions.
The issue has also featured in discussions with European leaders. Burnham said he spoke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz about possible links between Russia and Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party when the two leaders met in Berlin last week.
“You know he was saying to me that the AfD are clearly linked to Russia, funded I believe,” Burnham said.
“There is certainly misinformation, disinformation that is emanating from Russia into German politics,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanshu Priya
Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.Read More