Now, plastic bottle crushing machines at Taj parking

To oust plastic from the city, the Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN) installed two bottle crushing machines at the eastern and western gate parkings of Taj Mahal on Sunday. Each machine has the capacity to crush 1000 used one litre plastic water bottles, after which the waste can be recycled.

The civic body offers tourists coupons for 15% discount on shopping if they use the machine. The discount can be availed at the shops near the parking area.

Mayor Naveen Jain said, “We are trying to make the city plastic-free and this initiative would help us recycle more used plastic bottles. People generally throw water bottles after using them and that creates pollution near the Taj Mahal premises and in the parking areas.

“Two bottle crushing machines, one at the west gate parking and one at east gate, have been installed. The machines can collect the waste of 1000 destroyed water bottles and after that the crushed waste can be sent to be recycled. Every machine has a screen and users have to follow the instructions,” he said.

“The tourists can also avail discount at the shops of the parking premises,” he added.

“The cost of each machine is Rs 4,74,000 and every machine has a two horsepower capacity motor and 16 inch touch screen. It would also guide users about use and also inform about discount coupon.”

“We will also install such machines at various other places and encourage locals also to use them,” the mayor said.

