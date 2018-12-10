Assembly election results 2018 Live: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am tomorrow

The much awaited results of the assembly elections in five states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, touted as the semi-final to 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will be declared on Tuesday, December 11.

Here the live updates:

10:50 pm IST A dozen septuagenarians in MP to know fate tomorrow About a dozen leaders above the age of 70 years, including two cabinet ministers, will know their electoral fate when the counting of votes of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls is taken up on Tuesday. Prominent among these are Health Minister Rustam Singh (73) from Morena and Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya (71) from his traditional Damoh constituency.





10:30 pm IST Preparations complete for counting of votes in Rajasthan: CEO Nearly 20,000 government staff will be deployed for counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections tomorrow. Counting will take place at 35 centres including two centres each in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Rajasthan Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar told reporters Monday.





10:20 pm IST Counting to be done in 22 rounds in MP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh VL Kantha Rao informed that counting of the assembly election results, to be announced on Wednesday, will take place on an average in 22 rounds in each centre





9:54 pm IST Congress, BJP battle in Rajasthan The 200-member assembly is witnessing a bilateral fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress, in a state that has alternated between the two every five years for the last two decades.





8:45 pm IST Test for K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is leading the fight for his party Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) as he fights incumbency to retain power in the 119-member house. Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is the other major contender in the polls claiming the support of the around 12% Muslim population in the state.





7:30 pm IST Tight race between BJP, Congress in MP The 230-member house is expected to throw up a tight race between the ruling BJP and the Congress, with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan looking to return to power for a fourth consecutive term.



