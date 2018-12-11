Assembly elections 2018 results: Ram Mandir focus: BJP lawmaker lists reasons for loss in state polls

The BJP is struggling to retain Madhya Pradesh, after having lost both Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to the Congress. Even before the final results could be declared, the party faced criticism from within its own ranks.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade, who is also known to be a vocal detractor of the party, hinted that the reason why the party had had such a dismal performance was because it had lost focus.

“I knew we would lose in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but MP trends have come as a surprise. I think we forgot the issue of development that Modi took up in 2014. Ram Mandir, statues and name changing became the focus,” Kakade told ANI. Kakade, builder from Pune, had been elected to the Upper House as an independent candidate in 2014, but had later joined the BJP.

As initial results came in, the Congress had taken the lead in both Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and was looking at a tight finish in Madhya Pradesh, it’s erstwhile bastion where it had been forced to sit in the opposition for the last 15 years.

Earlier, before Kakade held up the mirror for the party’s brass to reflect upon, senior party leader and union home minister Rajnath Singh had said that these were just initial trends.

“Nothing is clear yet from the trends. Congratulations to the MLA candidates and the political parties that are winning. But Mahagathbandhan has failed terribly in Telangana,” Rajnath Singh said taking a dig at the Congress-led Praja Kutami in his comments soon after the initial trends started coming in.

This is not the first time that Kakade has criticised the party ahead of the Gujarat elections in 2017 for having lost track of its development agenda. “Forget absolute majority, the party will not even get enough number of seats to form the government. The Congress on the other hand will reach close to the majority mark,” Kakade had said.

Ally Shiv Sena too had some words of advice for the BJP. “I won’t say these are victories of Congress, but this is an anger of the people.Self-reflection is needed,” said Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut.

Though both the parties are in alliance at the centre and in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena and the BJP maintain an uneasy relationship.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 16:50 IST