Haryana Assembly Polls: Balkaur Singh, Kalanwali MLA

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:19 IST

A member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Balkaur Singh is a first-time legislator. He is the lone MLA of the Shiromani Akali Dal in Haryana.

Educational qualification: Class 10

Assets declared: Total- Rs 28.77 lakh

Movable- Rs 28.77 lakh

Immovable- Nil

Constituency primer

Kalanwali assembly segment is a reserved seat and stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal due to its proximity with the Punjab border. Drug addiction is a major concern among people of this area. Kalanwali was earlier under the Rori assembly segment. It is a rural area, mostly dominated by Sikhs and Punjabis. Kalanwali is also famous for its sweet samosas, which are popular among many senior political leaders.

Electoral history:

2014: Balkaur Singh of SAD defeated Sishpal Keharwala of Congress by 12,965 votes.

2009: Charanjeet Singh Rori of SAD defeated Sushil Kumar Indora of Congress by 12,544 votes.

2004: Kalanwali was under the Rori assembly segment then.

How he performed

Balkaur Singh hit the limelight after the news of his joining the Jannayak Janta Party surfaced. He, however, backtracked later. Residents claim that Balkaur has successfully developed the Kalanwali area. Be it railway foot-over bridge, which was a long-pending demand, upgrade of primary health centre to 50-bed community health centre or introducing a direct bus service from Kalanwali to Chandigarh, he has done it all, say locals.

MLA’s quote

Drug menace is a major problem in the Kalanwali area. Being an elected representative, I have requested the chief minister to form a special flying squad so that the issue can be sorted out.

By the way

He loves to sing old classical Punjabi songs.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 22:19 IST