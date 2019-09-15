Haryana Assembly Polls: Late Jaswinder Singh Sandhu, Pehowa MLA

assembly-elections

Jaswinder Singh Sandhu began his political career by becoming Gumthala’s sarpanch in 1978, the post he held till 1991. He focused on farmers’ issues and got elected on the INLD ticket in 1991, 1996, 2005 and 2014. He remained agriculture minister in the INLD government from 2000-2005. He consistently raised voice for various facilities, especially those pertaining to power and drinking water supply to small clusters of homesteads locally called ‘dera’ and ‘dhani’.Sandhu lost his battle with cancer and passed away on January 19, 2019.

Educational qualification: Matriculate

Assets: Rs 4.61 crore

Movable: Rs 16.07 lakh

Immovable: Rs 4.45 crore

Constituency primer

Dominated by Jat Sikhs, Pehowa too is a significant religious place. It has been almost always represented either by the Congress or the INLD. Congress’ Hormohinder Singh Chattha also remained MLA from Pehowa for four times.

Electoral History

2014: Jaswinder Singh Sandhu of INLD defeated Jai Bhagwan Sharma of BJP by 9,347 votes.

2009: Hormohinder Singh Chattha defeated Sandhu by 4,080 votes.

2005: Chattha defeated Balbir Singh Saini, an independent candidate, by 3,653 votes.

How he performed

A spiritual and social person, Sandhu was known for his support to religious and social activities in the area. It was for this reason that the INLD secured urban votes too in the constituency. He courageously and relentlessly fought for farmers’ issues and got a new grain market, besides warehouses, a subdivisional office and courts set up in Pehowa.

By the way

Sandhu was a man of his words. He did whatever he promised, irrespective of adversities.

