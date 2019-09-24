Haryana Assembly Polls: Om Parkash Barwa, Loharu MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:02 IST

Om Parkash began his political career as village Barwa panch and later became sarpanch in early 2000s. He was INLD Loharu assembly segment president from 2007 to 2014.

Educational qualification: Graduate

Assets: Total: ₹4.81 crore

Moveable: ₹11 lakh

Immovable: ₹4.7 crore

Constituency primer:

Bordering Rajasthan, Loharu assembly constituency has always elected a Jat MLA. The seat has been mostly won by INLD. It was only in 1996 and 2005 that Somvir Singh, son-in-law of former chief minister Bansi Lal, won it. The area faces acute shortage of drinking as well as irrigation water.

Electoral history:

2014: Om Parkash Barwa of INLD defeated Jai Parkash Dalal of BJP by 2,095 votes.

2009: Dharam Pal of INLD defeated Jai Parkash Dalal, an independent candidate then, by margin of 623 votes

2005: Somvir Singh of Congress defeated Bahadur Singh of Haryana Janhit Congress by 2,298 votes.

How he performed:

Barwa got several dilapidated roads repaired and many kutcha roads made of concrete. He, however, alleges that he failed to do development in many villages because of his being an opposition MLA. Some of the major works he got done include repairs and de-silting of the irrigation water channels. He managed to get community halls, drains and concrete streets constructed only in few villages. The villagers find him approachable.

MLA’s quote:

I have succeeded in getting several developmental works done for the people of Loharu segment, especially pertaining to irrigation water and road repairs. The ruling BJP did not accept most of my representations despite my repeated efforts.

By the way:

An NCC C certificate holder, he initially wanted to join army

