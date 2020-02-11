Jangpura Election Result 2020 latest news, live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting begins, AAP leads

assembly-elections

The counting of votes on Jangpura constituency will begin at 8AM and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. As per early trends, AAP’s Praveen Kumar is leading against Impreet Singh Bakshi from the BJP and Congress’ Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Jangpura Assembly seat is under the South East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Jangpura Assembly seat are:

• Impreet Singh Bakshi – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Tarvinder Singh Marwah – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Tikraj Singh - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

• Praveen Kumar – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

• Chandrashekhar Singh – Independent

• Mohd. Aslam - Independent

• Subhash – Others

Jangpura is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the South East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

In 2015, Jangpura had 1,41,994 registered voters. Jangpura assembly seat recorded 64.3 per cent voter turnout in 2015. The percentage of NOTA (None of The Above) stood at 0.2.

In the 2015 elections, Jangpura assembly seat saw nine candidates. Among the contenders were the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Praveen Kumar of the AAP defeated Maninder Singh Dhir of BJP by 20,450 votes. AAP’s Praveen Kumar got 43,927 votes, while BJP’s Maninder Singh received 23,477 votes. Tarvinder Singh of the Congress bagged 22,662 votes. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, AAP’s Kumar secured 48.1 per cent of the votes while BJP’s Dhir got 25.7 per cent of the votes. Congress’ Tarvinder Singh Marwah secured 24.8 per cent votes.