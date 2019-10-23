Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: State voter turnout is 61.13%, Mumbai’s 50.51%

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:35 IST

The turnout of the voters in the Assembly polls held on Monday, recorded 61.13% as per the figures released by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

It is exactly two percent less than 2014-Assembly elections which saw the turnout of 63.13%. In Mumbai too, the percentage of the voting was recorded at 50.51%, against the 51.21% in 2014 polls. Mumbai recorded the turnout of 55.23% in Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year.

While the Mumbai turnout is 50.51%, the island City saw 48.3%, and the eastern and Western suburbs saw 51.57% turnout. As per Tuesday’s figures, Colaba fared the worst with just 40.11% turnout, followed by Versova in the Western suburbs with 42.35% turn out, Andheri West with 43.50%, Bandra west with 43.97%, Mumbadevi at 44.34%, Kurla at 44.84%, Goregaon at 46.4%, Malabar Hill at 46.9%, and Worli at 48%.

Among the best performers were Bhandup west at 56.15%, Anushakti Nagar at 55.7%, Dindoshi at 55.41%, Vikhroli at 55.26%, and Ghatkopar West 55.02%.

The EC had released provisional figures of the turnout on Monday with the state average of 60.46% and Mumbai average of 50.67%. The final turnout figures it released on Tuesday saw drastic change in some of the constituencies, while some Mumbai constituencies saw drop in the turnout percentage.

Western Maharashtra leads in the voting percentage with Karvir in Kolhapur recording whopping 83.93% of the turnout, followed by 81% in Kagal in the same district. Other Western Maharashtra districts like Sangli, Satara to have recorded the turnout against the state average. Though region has always have the distinction of high voting percentage, but these constituencies have cross their percentage of voting in the Lok Sabha polls. The constituencies with the close fights and with the influence of the tall leaders too have recorded the high percentage of turnout.

For instance, In Bhokar where former chief minister Ashok Chavan is in the fray, has recorded a whopping 74% of voting. In Sillod in Aurangabad, where turncoat Abdul Sattar is Shiv Sena candidate and battling to get support from ruling alliance workers, has recorded 74.83% of turnout. In Parli, where Munde cousins Pankaja and Dhananjay has locked horns,the turnout is 72.93. “Battling for the victory, the leaders ensure their supporters vote in large numbers to weed out the uncertainty. The cut throat fight and the charge up political environment during the campaigning results in high percentage,” said a Shiv Sena leader from Aurangabad.

The tribal constituencies in districts like Nanadurbar, Gadchiroli has been sizable. Besides Mumbai, other cities and urban areas have recorded low percentage of voting. In Thane, Dombivali recorded the lowest turnout of 40.42%,Pune Cantonment recorded 43.28%, lowest in Pune, 49.22 in Nagpur West, lowest in Nagpur city.

