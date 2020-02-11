Mehrauli: Election Result 2020 latest news, live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll, AAP leads

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:34 IST

The counting of votes on Mehrauli constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. In early trends Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was seen ahead in at least 37 assembly constituencies including Mehrauli

Mehrauli Assembly seat is under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Mehrauli Assembly seat are:

• Kusum Khatri– Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• A A Mahender Chaudhary – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Naresh Yadav – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

• D K Chopra – Others

• Jai Singh Ujjain - Others

• Kamal Singh – Others

Follow for live updates here

Mehrauli is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

According to the Election Commission, there are 1,46,92,136 electors in Delhi and the voting will be held at 13,750 polling booths. Around 90,000 officials will be deployed to ensure free and fair polls in Delhi.

Mehrauli assembly constituency had 1,81,305 registered voters in 2015. Of them, 1,03,227 were male voters and 78,062 were females. Mehrauli seat recorded 62.8 percent voter turnout in 2015. Around 0.3 per cent of voters opted for None of The Above. Naresh Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Sarita Chaudhary of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by 16,951 votes in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections. Six candidates were vying for the Mehrauli assembly seat in 2015. AAP’s Naresh Yadav received 58,125 votes, while BJP’s Sarita Chaudhary got 41,174 votes. Congress’ Satbir Singh garnered 11,233 votes.