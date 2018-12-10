Telangana assembly elections 2018: Cong-TDP want alliance to be treated as single political entity

The Congress and Telugu Desam Party have met the Telangana governor a day before election results requesting that their People’s Front, an alliance of four parties, be treated as a single political entity and be given the first opportunity to form the next government in Telangana if it gets more seats than the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the event of a hung assembly.

A delegation of the People’s Front comprising Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Telugu Desam Party president L Ramana, Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram and CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, submitted a memorandum to this effect to the Governor E S L Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan on Monday evening. Votes in assembly elections held on Friday will be counted tomorrow.

The Front leaders told the Governor that the four opposition parties had entered into a pre-poll alliance and contested the elections together.

Also read | Election exit polls results 2018: KCR has an edge in Telangana, Cong snatches Rajasthan

“We had brought out a common agenda for the elections and submitted the same to the Election Commission as well. After winning the elections, the alliance will collectively form the government and continue as partners,” the representation said.

Speaking to media later, the Telangana PCC chief said they had met the Governor to pre-empt any attempt to deny an opportunity to the alliance to form the government, as was reported in a section of media. “The Supreme Court has made it clear the alliance which is formed before the polling should get the first chance to form the government in case of a close contest. So, we asked the Governor to follow the Supreme Court directions,” he said.

He said the alliance partners had submitted a copy of the Common Minimum Programme to the Governor as well and explained the circumstances that led to the formation of pre-poll alliance. “We have also asked the Governor to ensure adequate security to the elected members of the alliance so as to prevent the opposite side from poaching,” Reddy said.

Click here for full coverage on assembly elections 2018

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 18:52 IST