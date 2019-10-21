TN by-elections held amidst allegations of cash distribution

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:28 IST

Over 84 per cent votes were cast in Vikravandi assembly by-poll in Tamil Nadu but the turnout for Nanguneri assembly by-election was relatively low at about 66 per cent. AIADMK and DMK candidates faced off in Vikravandi while Nanguneri witnessed a Congress-AIADMK contest on Monday.

Kamaraj Nagar constituency in neighboring Puducherry where the Congress took on the NR Congress--an NDA constituent--saw 69.44 per cent voting amidst incessant drizzle.

Police arrested 12 workers of political parties-- six from the Congress, five from the AIADMK and one from the NR Congress-- on charges of cash distribution and seized gift coupons and liquor on the voting day.

Cash was also seized in Nanguneri but the Election Commission is yet to release details.

Polling on the three seats was largely peaceful, however, several complaints of cash distribution during voting were received.

The by-polls saw high voltage campaign by the Congress, DMK and the AIADMK. The Congress campaign was driven by alliance partner DMK since party’s national leaders stayed away. DMK president MK Stalin carried out a whirlwind tour of all the three constituencies.

Though the BJP extended its support to the AIADMK at the eleventh hour, no BJP leader was seen during the campaign. For the AIADMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deptuy CM, O Panneerselvam shouldered the electioneering.

Congress MP from Kanniyakumari, H Vasanthakumar was arrested for violating the election code by

trespassing into the Nanguneri constituency, he was released on bail later in the day.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri was also booked for addressing the media near a polling booth in his constituency in violation of rules.

Nanguneri by-poll was necessitated by Vasanthakumar’s election to the Lok Sabha in May and Vikravandi by-elections were held due to the death of sitting DMK legislator K Rathamani. Kamaraj Nagar fell vacant due to the election of Speaker V Vaithilingam as MP from Puducherry.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 23:28 IST