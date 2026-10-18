Last day of Navratri 2026: Maha Navami date, tithi timings and puja details for Washington, California and New Jersey
According to Drik Panchang, Navami rituals may vary depending on the tithi. It lists Navami as one of the important rituals performed on Maha Navami.
The Sharad Navratri in 2026 is almost ending, with Maha Navami falling on Monday, October 19, and Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on Tuesday, October 20, in the US calendars published by Drik Panchang. If you are celebrating Navratri in Washington, DC, California or New Jersey, check your local tithi timings before planning your prayers and rituals.
Maha Navami marks the ninth day of Navratri and honours Goddess Durga. Many devotees observe the day with prayers, offerings and Navami Homa. The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, which celebrates the victory of good over evil in Hindu tradition.
Also Read Navratri 2026 in the US: Start and end dates, tithis and Ghatasthapana timings
When is the last day of Navratri 2026 in the US?
According to Drik Panchang, Maha Navami falls on October 19, 2026, in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, California, and Jersey City, New Jersey. Vijayadashami follows on October 20.
Some people refer to Maha Navami as the last day of the nine-day Navratri observance, while others consider Vijayadashami the festival’s concluding day. Your family or temple tradition may follow a specific calendar for the final rituals.
Maha Navami 2026 tithi timings in Washington, DC
According to Drik Panchang, these are the exact date and timings for the US states below:
Washington, DC:
- Maha Navami: Monday, October 19
- Navami Tithi begins: 1:21 a.m. EDT on October 19
- Navami Tithi ends: 3:20 a.m. EDT on October 20
- Vijayadashami: Tuesday, October 20
California:
For Los Angeles, Drik Panchang lists:
- Maha Navami: Monday, October 19
- Navami Tithi begins: 10:21 p.m. PDT on October 18
- Navami Tithi ends: 12:20 a.m. PDT on October 20
- Vijayadashami: Tuesday, October 20
New Jersey:
For Jersey City, New Jersey, Drik Panchang lists Maha Navami on Monday, October 19, and Vijayadashami on Tuesday, October 20. The local calendar follows Eastern Daylight Time.
The Navami tithi is expected to begin at approximately 1:21 a.m. on October 19 and end at 3:20 a.m. on October 20.
Also Read Sharad Navratri 2026: When does it start and end, and what does it mean in astrology?
What is the Maha Navami puja muhurat?
According to Drik Panchang, Navami rituals can depend on how the tithi overlaps with the local day and on the specific observance. It lists Navami as one of the important rituals performed on Maha Navami.
Before choosing a time for worship, check your local temple’s schedule or a city-specific Hindu almanac. Follow your family tradition if it uses a particular rule for Navami puja or fasting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More