The 10/10 portal falls on October 10, 2026, a date that numerology followers associate with fresh starts, personal growth and new opportunities. This year, the date also coincides with the October New Moon, which astrology followers connect with new intentions and reflection. 10/10 portal 2026: 5 manifestation mistakes to avoid when setting your intentions (Pexels)

If you plan to use the day to set goals, take a moment to consider what you want to change. Manifestation can help you clarify your priorities, but your daily choices and actions matter more than waiting for a sign.

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What is the 10/10 portal? Numerologically, people link the number 10 with new beginnings, independence and personal growth. Some spiritual followers view October 10 as a symbolic opportunity to reflect on their goals and decide what they want to welcome into their lives.

However, the 10/10 portal is a numerological concept, not a scientifically established energy event.

5 manifestation mistakes to avoid on October 10 Setting goals that are too vague Instead of wishing for a better life, identify what you want to improve. You might want to build confidence, change careers or develop healthier habits. A clear goal gives you a practical starting point.

2. Expecting results overnight You may feel motivated after writing down your intentions, but lasting change takes effort. Break your goal into small steps and give yourself time to make progress.

3. Manifesting what other people want for you Your goals should reflect your own values. Before you follow someone else's idea of success, ask yourself whether it genuinely makes you happy.

4. Ignoring the action behind your intention Writing affirmations or keeping a manifestation journal can help you focus on your priorities. However, you still need to act. If you want a new job, update your resume, build your skills and apply for suitable roles.

5. Treating every setback as a bad sign A delayed plan does not mean the universe has rejected your wish. Review your approach, learn from the experience and adjust your next step instead of blaming yourself.

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