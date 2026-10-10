Are you seeing 1010 number everywhere? What angel-number followers believe it means during the October New Moon
In numerology, people often associate 1010 with personal growth, spiritual awareness and the courage to begin again. Read more.
Have you ever glanced at your phone and noticed the time was 10:10? If you keep noticing this number, you may wonder whether it carries a deeper meaning. In numerology and spiritual traditions, some people interpret 10:10 as a symbol of fresh starts, personal growth and new possibilities.
This year, the number has another point of interest. The October New Moon falls on Saturday, on October 10 at 11:50 a.m. EDT, according to NASA. The date has inspired spiritual followers to connect the New Moon with the popular 10/10 manifestation portal.
What does seeing 10:10 mean spiritually?
In numerology, people often associate 1010 with personal growth, spiritual awareness and the courage to begin again. Numerologists believe the number to be a combination of 1, which represents new beginnings and leadership, and 0, which represents cycles and spiritual journeys.
If you keep noticing 10:10, you can treat it as a prompt to reflect on your current choices. Ask yourself whether your daily habits match the life you want to build.
Also Read What is the 10/10 portal? What Old Farmer’s Almanac says about October 10
Why does 10/10 matter in the October New Moon?
The October 10 date combines the calendar pattern 10/10 with a New Moon in Libra. In modern numerology, some spiritual followers view this combination as a symbolic opportunity to set intentions and consider a fresh direction.
NASA confirms the lunar phase, while the 10/10 manifestation portal represents a spiritual interpretation of the date.
How can you use 10:10 to set a fresh intention?
You do not need a complicated ritual. If the number catches your attention, pause for a moment and consider one area of your life you want to improve.
Write down a clear goal, such as building a healthier routine, learning a new skill or setting better boundaries. Then choose one small action you can take today. This approach turns reflection into something practical rather than leaving you waiting for a sign.
What does it mean to see 10:10 in numerology?
Angel-number followers believe repeated numbers are encouragement to welcome change. However, seeing 10:10 cannot reliably predict a new relationship, career opportunity or life event.
Your brain also notices patterns that have caught your attention. Once you start looking for a particular number, you may notice it more often.
Also Read What angel numbers really mean, according to an energy healing expert
What should you remember about the 10/10 portal?
The October New Moon offers a timely opportunity to reflect on your goals, while the 10/10 portal gives numerology followers a symbolic theme for that reflection. You can explore the spiritual meaning without treating it as a guarantee.
If 10:10 keeps catching your eye, use the moment to ask yourself what you want to change and what step you can take to make progress.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. HT does not vouch for the authenticity of these practices. Reader discretion is advised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More