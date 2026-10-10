Are you seeing 1010 number everywhere? What angel-number followers believe it means during the October New Moon

Have you ever glanced at your phone and noticed the time was 10:10? If you keep noticing this number, you may wonder whether it carries a deeper meaning. In numerology and spiritual traditions, some people interpret 10:10 as a symbol of fresh starts, personal growth and new possibilities. 10/10 Manifestation portal (Pexels)

This year, the number has another point of interest. The October New Moon falls on Saturday, on October 10 at 11:50 a.m. EDT, according to NASA. The date has inspired spiritual followers to connect the New Moon with the popular 10/10 manifestation portal.

What does seeing 10:10 mean spiritually? In numerology, people often associate 1010 with personal growth, spiritual awareness and the courage to begin again. Numerologists believe the number to be a combination of 1, which represents new beginnings and leadership, and 0, which represents cycles and spiritual journeys.

If you keep noticing 10:10, you can treat it as a prompt to reflect on your current choices. Ask yourself whether your daily habits match the life you want to build.

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Why does 10/10 matter in the October New Moon? The October 10 date combines the calendar pattern 10/10 with a New Moon in Libra. In modern numerology, some spiritual followers view this combination as a symbolic opportunity to set intentions and consider a fresh direction.

NASA confirms the lunar phase, while the 10/10 manifestation portal represents a spiritual interpretation of the date.

How can you use 10:10 to set a fresh intention? You do not need a complicated ritual. If the number catches your attention, pause for a moment and consider one area of your life you want to improve.

Write down a clear goal, such as building a healthier routine, learning a new skill or setting better boundaries. Then choose one small action you can take today. This approach turns reflection into something practical rather than leaving you waiting for a sign.

What does it mean to see 10:10 in numerology? Angel-number followers believe repeated numbers are encouragement to welcome change. However, seeing 10:10 cannot reliably predict a new relationship, career opportunity or life event.

Your brain also notices patterns that have caught your attention. Once you start looking for a particular number, you may notice it more often.

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What should you remember about the 10/10 portal? The October New Moon offers a timely opportunity to reflect on your goals, while the 10/10 portal gives numerology followers a symbolic theme for that reflection. You can explore the spiritual meaning without treating it as a guarantee.

If 10:10 keeps catching your eye, use the moment to ask yourself what you want to change and what step you can take to make progress.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. HT does not vouch for the authenticity of these practices. Reader discretion is advised.