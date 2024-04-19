 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 predicts new responsibilities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 predicts new responsibilities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 19, 2024 01:01 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Apr 19, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be healthy and have a balanced diet today.

Settle all love-related issues and also take up new roles to perform on the job. Be healthy and have a balanced diet today. You are also good in terms of finance. Spend more time with your lover and share emotions. Be gentle and productive at work. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 19,2024: Be gentle and productive at work.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 19,2024: Be gentle and productive at work.

 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today 

Those who had a breakup may come across someone interesting today. But it may take time to turn into a romantic affair. Have patience and approach different topics in the relationship with a mature outlook. Talk more today and this will resolve all troubles before the day ends. Some married females will be happy to conceive today. Displeasures may be there in the relationship but you need to patiently overcome them as things will get resolved sooner.

 

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today 

Your performance will be good and this will help you overcome the troubles of the past. Stay away from office politics and ensure you also share a good rapport with the seniors. Come in with innovative ideas at team meetings. Some Aquarius males will travel for jobs and those who are in search of a job will also find one before the day ends. Traders need to address all troubles involving authorities before the day ends. Keep a watch on the partnership deals today. 

 

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today 

No major financial hiccup will come up. However, the returns from previous investments will also be not up to the mark. You need to be careful while shopping for luxury items. Some Aquarius natives will be happy to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. However, be sure you have professional guidance as losing money is the last thing you want. Some females will need to contribute to an event at the office while students will need to pay the tuition fees at the college. 

 

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today 

Today, your health is normal. Diabetic patients will not have threats today and children will be good. However, seniors will require special medical attention. Some females may develop complications in the final stages of pregnancy. Toothache, pain in joints, and skin infections will also be found in Aquarius natives today. 

 

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  •  Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  •  Symbol: Water carrier
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Ankles &amp; Legs
  •  Sign Ruler: Uranus
  •  Lucky Day: Saturday
  •  Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 22
  •  Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

 

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 predicts new responsibilities
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On