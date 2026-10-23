Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: You may need to leave old disagreements out of today’s conversations

Give yourself a little breathing room before answering everyone else’s requests today. The Moon in Aquarius in your first house begins the day, supporting personal focus, though your mood may remain sensitive to interruptions. Start with one manageable priority rather than trying to reorganize everything at once. Later in the afternoon, the Moon in Pisces in your second house brings speech, family expectations and spending into sharper focus. A family meal or small celebration may feel welcoming, provided the arrangements stay simple. Saturn in Pisces, your second house, is retrograde during the final phase of Sade Sati, placing continuing emphasis on family responsibilities, financial reserves and measured speech; agree on your share of a household duty before taking on extras. Ordinary costs need planning, not alarm. You may prefer staying indoors to browsing the shops, especially if the outing feels more obligatory than enjoyable. Explain a change of plan warmly, and give others enough notice to adjust their arrangements without unnecessary confusion.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Cooperation may be easier when you ask directly for the help you need. Rahu in Aquarius, your first house, and Ketu in Leo, your seventh house, are retrograde; balance your wish to choose the day’s direction with a partner’s right to have a different preference. If relatives are visiting, divide practical jobs rather than expecting either person to notice everything. Your partner may be willing to help with family arrangements, but leave room for their suggestions. Singles can keep a conversation relaxed by being curious rather than trying to impress. Later, a kind explanation may carry more weight than a lengthy defense of your intentions. Keep old disagreements out of today’s discussion.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
A steady working rhythm may serve you better than an impressive but crowded task list. Jupiter in Cancer, your sixth house, is direct and exalted; its emphasis on workload, service and problem-solving calls for realistic judgement, so establish what can reasonably be completed before offering additional help. At work, clarify who is responsible for a pending item before duplicating someone else’s effort.
Students may gain confidence from checking answers against marking criteria rather than simply rereading familiar chapters. Set aside a focused study period before family plans begin, and leave a short margin for corrections. If feedback sounds blunt, separate the useful instruction from the tone. A precise question can move a stalled discussion further than defending every earlier decision.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
You may feel more comfortable financially once expected receipts and actual balances are clearly separated. Money due from more than one source should not be treated as available until it arrives. For a family occasion, choose a contribution that leaves regular household payments untouched. A postponed shopping trip can be a sensible decision rather than a disappointment. Before ordering anything online, check delivery charges and whether the item duplicates something already at home. Keep shared expenses visible, especially if several relatives are buying supplies. Financial satisfaction today may come from having enough for your priorities, without stretching to please everyone.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Let your routine support your energy rather than testing its limits. Regular meals, water and a few minutes of gentle movement may help you feel more settled between work and family commitments. If you spend long stretches studying or answering messages, take screen breaks and change your sitting position. An evening indoors need not become several extra hours of scrolling. Choose something genuinely restful, such as quiet music or an unhurried meal. Leave yourself enough time to wind down instead of carrying every unfinished conversation into bedtime.
Tip for the Day: Keep family plans simple, and confirm your contribution before agreeing to extras.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More