Aries Horoscope Today, November 8, 2026: Spousal support may bring warmth, while saving could strengthen future security.

At home, your spouse will give you the support you have been hoping for. A matter that feels heavy when carried alone will become easier to discuss together. The Moon in Libra in your seventh house all day puts partnerships at the center of events, and you will feel the value of having somebody firmly beside you. Your mood will be romantic, with greater interest in companionship and the small exchanges that make home feel welcoming. Help will feel personal today, even when the subject is an everyday responsibility. You will also become more aware of how your words affect the women in your life. A considerate conversation will bring warmth to the day and leave room for a subject you have wanted to raise.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse’s support will carry emotional weight, and you will feel more willing to share what has been occupying your mind. Retrograde Mercury in Libra in your seventh house brings an earlier conversation back into focus and gives you another opportunity to explain yourself. The romantic mood will make ordinary time together feel more meaningful. There will be affection in discussing a shared concern and discovering that you are approaching it together. A familiar difference may seem less absorbing when the conversation turns toward what each of you can contribute.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Study is favored, especially where understanding grows through discussion. You are likely to find it easier to work through a subject when you can put a question into words and examine the answer carefully. Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, brings detachment from the need to make every piece of work feel impressive; today, that distance can help you return to the substance of what you are learning. There will be less satisfaction in showing how much you know and more interest in gaining clarity. Businesspeople can grow through a new partner, and new offers are possible. A business contact will therefore deserve a proper place in your day. The prospect of working together is likely to hold more value than trying to carry every part of an enterprise alone. The day favors a measured discussion about what a partnership can offer.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
This is a favorable time for saving, and setting money aside is likely to feel more satisfying than finding another use for it. A shared financial conversation will bring the question of future security closer to home. Your spouse’s support will also make it easier to speak plainly about what you want to preserve. Business offers may widen your options, though the strongest financial theme remains building a reserve. You will be more interested in knowing what remains available after ordinary needs have been met. A saving decision will give today’s partnership theme a practical expression.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Health calls for greater care today, particularly around food. Watch careless eating when conversation or a busy schedule distracts you from a meal. Your romantic mood will bring emotional warmth, but physical well-being will still deserve attention of its own. The day favors familiar food and a regular exercise routine. You are likely to appreciate a steady rhythm more than an ambitious burst of activity. Keeping exercise regular will fit the day better than making it another demanding undertaking. Time spent looking after yourself will sit comfortably alongside the attention you give your relationship.
Tip for the Day: Accept your spouse’s help and make room for an unhurried conversation together.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More