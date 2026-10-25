Aries Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A gentler start may lead to a more confident and balanced evening

Give yourself a gentler start rather than judging the whole day by your initial mood. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your twelfth house, bringing expenses, tiredness, or a desire for privacy into focus before you feel ready for company. Keep errands close together and leave space between commitments, especially if commuting already takes energy. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your first house, bringing your preferences into clearer focus. You may feel more willing to speak up or choose an activity for yourself. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, a significant longer-term period that calls for limits around rest, spending, and unfinished obligations. Today, give an overdue responsibility a defined time slot rather than allowing it to take over your day. A modest plan may feel more satisfying than an ambitious schedule. If something disappoints you, address that particular inconvenience rather than assuming everything else will follow the same pattern. Allow your confidence to return at its own pace.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Affection may be easier to enjoy when neither person has to guess what the other needs. If you want a quiet afternoon, say so warmly and suggest when you would enjoy company instead. The evening may make you more expressive, but enthusiasm need not become a demand for an immediate response. Venus in Libra, your seventh house, is retrograde in its own sign, supporting thoughtful reflection on what feels fair and enjoyable in a relationship. Share a familiar meal or revisit a conversation that ended too quickly. Singles may prefer an unhurried exchange to an elaborate outing. Let your interest show without pushing for a definition before either person feels ready.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Begin with work that benefits from privacy, such as reading a report, sorting reference material, or preparing questions for the coming week. You need not force a lively performance while your attention is still gathering. Jupiter in Cancer, your fourth house, is exalted and may support home study or emotional encouragement, although domestic responsibilities and expenses still require consideration. Set aside a workable study period with your family so interruptions do not repeatedly break your concentration. Students may find a short revision session followed by a proper break more productive than sitting over an open book while distracted. If a colleague requests a discussion, agree on the topic beforehand. Later, you may feel better prepared to explain your priorities without sounding defensive or apologizing for every reasonable preference.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
Treat today's spending as a series of choices, not a test of whether you deserve comfort. Check delivery charges and cancellation terms before ordering something simply to improve your mood. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, are retrograde, suggesting that you distinguish a shared financial goal from spending on a personal hobby that no longer interests you. Review an unused membership before renewing it alongside friends. If children request an outing or purchase, offer a clear, affordable choice. Keep routine expenses visible and avoid treating an anticipated payment as available cash today.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
A slow beginning need not become a day spent feeling dissatisfied with yourself. Have a proper meal, get some daylight, and alternate seated tasks with comfortable movement. If you feel overstimulated, reduce background noise rather than adding another distraction. The evening may bring a stronger desire to be active, but there is no need to squeeze in every postponed chore. Choose something that leaves you feeling settled afterward. Prepare what you need for tomorrow before winding down so bedtime does not become another round of searching and rushing.
Tip for the Day: Leave breathing space between commitments, then choose one enjoyable evening activity.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More