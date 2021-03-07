Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 7

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Take all actions to make a long distance journey comfortable. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. An excellent day is indicated for students. Mood swings will need to be kept in check, before they spoil the day. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. A promising day for professionals is foretold, when a lot of positive things happen. Elder’s advice will prove valuable and help those finding themselves in a tight corner.

Love Focus: A frustrating time is foreseen for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time today. Cutting corners on a vacation may make it unexciting. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front. Eating right and active workouts are likely to keep you fit and healthy. Excellent returns from previous investments can be expected and will add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. Flared tempers may turn the domestic environment ugly. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is indicated. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way! Good health is assured. Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but you must try.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover may affect the relationship adversely.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family member will be adamant to do things his or her own way, so give way to keep domestic harmony. Delays while travelling can upset your plans and force you to reschedule your itinerary. Encouraging words from the family will be a big morale booster in achieving something difficult on the academic front. Eating right and maintaining an active life will be your mantra to keeping fit and healthy. Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. Apprehensions about the efficacy of your ideas may keep you from making any quick decisions.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling day on the romantic front is foreseen, as you get to spend time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to resolve differences cropping up amongst family members at home in a most effective manner. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. You may not get the best price for a house or property. Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some. Health remains satisfactory. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. Travel is indicated for some. A property may become a bone of contention with someone close. On the academic front, your prayers are likely to get answered and set your worst fears at rest. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You will need to be more sensitive to the needs of someone close. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you start feeling fit and energetic once again. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Work undertaken on the professional front may prove monotonous. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims. A property may come into your name. Someone may be full of your praise on the social front, because of your helpful attitude. An exercise regime may be adopted by some to get back in shape. Your foresight on the financial front is likely to increase your assets and wealth manifold. Those appearing for interview will need to stress on current issues to be successful.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will need to make efforts to spend time with family. Remain alert while transacting money, as loss is foreseen. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead. Health matters may take priority over other things. Close supervision of the workforce may be required today to get an important job done on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those craving for romance may need to change their approach for gaining success.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): It may become difficult to find time for family today. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. You are likely to focus on planning your career path. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A new addition in the family is likely for some. Uncertainty can fog the mind of those planning to travel abroad. Some of you may plan to buy property. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front. Paying back a loan may become a priority, so start cutting corners. A good and well paying job is likely to slip out of your hand if you are not attentive enough. Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! Travelling to a distant locale will be fun. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship needs to be tended with care, so take steps to strengthen it.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

