Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 9

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. Plan to buy a vehicle or an appliance may come in action. Those feeling overworked may lack in motivation in whatever they undertake today. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may be delayed for almost no reason. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. It is time to get rid of negative feelings by entertaining positive thoughts.

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match is likely to be found for someone eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those awaiting an important result can expect it to be positive. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Your attempts to get stabilised on the financial front will meet with partial success. Your concern to get something important done at work will be appreciated by higher ups. A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades. Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. You will need to be judicious with money, as there is a likelihood of overspending. A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. A property issue may not move as planned.

Love Focus: Some of you can look forward to a romantic evening out.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Some of you may be invited for a lecture or for participating in a competition. Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. Professionals are set to have a favourable day, especially those in the health and service sectors. Setting the house in order may become the priority of homemakers today.

Love Focus: An argument with lover cannot be ruled out; avoid it if you can.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those experiencing a cash crunch can heave a sigh of relief, as money flows in soon. A disappointed day at work, as your negotiations fails to secure a lucrative deal. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. It is going to be a good day for students. You will remain fit.

Love Focus: You can get romantically involved with someone you have only passing acquaintance with.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others. Health remains excellent. Fear hanging over you like the Damocles sword regarding monetary situation is likely to evaporate, as money comes from unexpected sources. Homemakers are likely to be at their impressive best. An uncomfortable journey is foretold for those trying to travel without reservation. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight! A day of inane discussions and pointless meetings is foreseen on the work front.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those sitting for competitions will be able to maintain their focus and put in their bit to clear the same. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. Some of you may have to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder. A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter.

Love Focus: Someone may try to steal the affections of the one you love, so be wary.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance. Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. An additional source of income is likely to strengthen the family front. An overseas deal promises to bring some great opportunities. Spouse or parents will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: You can plan a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. Choose your words carefully before uttering them, especially in front of someone who is exceptionally touchy. Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. Monetary dispute may only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion, so don’t feel reluctant. You can be given some different job at office today. You will manage to get the better of the one sowing seeds of discord between you and spouse.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to hear the wedding bells soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. You will need to utilise your money judiciously to keep your financial front in a healthy stat. Those new on the job may find some opposition from others. Maintaining a good grip on domestic matters may assume importance today. A vacation is likely to materialise for some. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: You may feel ignored by someone you love, but this may not be so.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Good wishes and blessings of well wishers will help you in achieving what you have set out for. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. The weather on the professional front looks rough today, but you love competition and will manage to rough it out. A family member’s decision may not be to your liking and can cause friction at home. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey.

Love Focus: Lover’s advice is likely to work wonders.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your love for nature is likely to motivate you to go for long walks. Be careful, as seasonal changes may make you unwell. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. Love and care of parents and family members will help you to move ahead. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. This is an excellent day for purchasing property.

Love Focus: Some of you can be choosy on the romantic front and will not jump at the first opportunity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

