Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

It is in your interest to raise your performance level at work to rival a highly qualified and competent person. You will need to put in much more effort than what you are doing now to be at par with others. Holding a celebration, you had postponed due to the pandemic lockdown seems likely now. You will cherish the memory of someone who gave you wings to fly and made you believe in yourself.

Love Focus: You will enjoy connecting with someone of your age and tastes today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A road trip to your favourite destination with friends will prove most entertaining. You may have to budget for house repairs. Sports lovers are in for a treat today. Taking up yoga to regain health will be a step in the right direction. Work is likely to pile up and make you spend extra time at the office today. Don’t neglect to study topics that don’t seem important, as you can face some unpleasant surprises in exams.

Love Focus: Friendship with someone from the opposite gender can turn into a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Expect all your health problems to disappear and take all precautions to prevent them from recurring. Approach a challenge at work with the mindset that you are getting a great opportunity to do something different; this will certainly get you noticed by those who matter in the organisation. Go through sample question papers to acquaint yourself with the latest question patterns of competitive exams. You can go ahead with your travel plans despite the pandemic scare with proper precautions

Love Focus: Your bitter experience on the love front can make you suspect even genuine love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

You will manage to save enough to buy a major item for the household. Air travel has its charm and you are likely to enjoy it soon enough. You will love watching your favourite sports on the television today with your equally enthusiastic friends. Avoid getting into trouble by covering up your mistake at work. If you don’t make a study schedule, it may become difficult for you to cover the syllabus.

Love Focus: Marrying someone you have known for years seems to be the right decision.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Those planning a vacation to a popular destination must include all the must-see places in their itinerary, even if it means spending a few extra days. Try to complete everything by today at work, as tomorrow seems busier. Sweeping family problems under the carpet is not likely to solve them, but airing them would. Your fashion sense is likely to make heads turn. You must get into the saving mode to pay back a personal loan taken from the bank.

Love Focus: Be wary of dating sites, as getting deceived is easy.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your previous investments are likely to give you rich dividends. Those trying to make their mark in their careers should remember it takes a lot of dedication and sacrifice to reach the level of achievers. If you are doubtful about your exam preparations, apply the simple formula: if you cannot explain it simply, you have not understood it well enough! Avoid traffic at all costs today, as the day does not augur well for road users.

Love Focus: Spending the evening in the arms of your lover cannot be ruled out today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A change of subject stream applied for may finally get approved. Your regular fitness routine will keep you in top shape. Shop owners may need to make extra efforts to increase footfalls and up their sales. Money loaned to someone will be returned. You are likely to give a tough competition to someone on the sports field, who is better than you. Riding a pillion without a helmet is asking for trouble; don’t do it if you want to remain safe.

Love Focus: A memorable weekend is envisaged for young lovers.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

For corporate honchos, now is the time to make the right investments, and frame policies and strategies to effectively respond to future requirements. Taking family along on a business tour is indicated. An improved financial situation will help you acquire something you had always desired. Skipping workouts can bring you back to square one. With many students scoring perfect scores, you can come under tremendous pressure to perform well, so maintain your focus on your studies.

Love Focus: Beware of an ex-flame, who threatens to put an end to your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

The money you had put together is likely to come in handy now. Something you have achieved in the past is likely to change a lot for you professionally. Signs on the academic front seem positive and will make you succeed. You can spend the day today gossiping with friends and relatives. Financially, your planning will help in remaining on a safe wicket. A disagreement with a family member needs quick resolution, so involve a family elder.

Love Focus: Spend as much time as possible with your partner to get to know him/ her better.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Expect good returns from the various schemes you have invested in. Those putting on weight will do well to join a gym or start an exercise routine to come back in shape. Don’t break the heart of a family youngster today by denying what they want

. Be methodical in your approach for preparing for exams; selective studies will just not do. A senior at work can misconstrue your jovial nature and camaraderie for flippancy, so be careful.

Love Focus: Spouse’s fluctuating moods can keep you on your toes today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your superlative performance can make you a serious contender for promotion. An opportunity to get placed at one of the premier companies through campus placement is possible. Enjoying an outing together with family will be a perfect closure to the weekend. It is only a matter of time before you get possession of your new home, so cheer up, as your long wait is over! Posting negative comments on social media can rebound on you, so be careful.

Love Focus: You can blow hot and cold over continuing a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Those working from home will manage to spare some time to run an errand for the home on the sly. Don’t pass up the chance of clearing your doubts from your teachers, as this time may never come back again. Your love for automobiles can make you seriously consider buying one. A property you are trying to sell may not fetch the expected price, so take your call. Joining a yoga class is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: You may find your spouse in the mood for some romance, so don’t disappoint!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender