All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 08, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your savings are likely to come in good use today. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Chance to display expertise will soon come to you on the professional front and you will manage to impress all. Things will be to your liking on the home front, as your ideas and suggestions are taken. A journey undertaken today will be comfortable and without delays. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order.

Love Focus: You will manage to strengthen loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

The day may find you slogging to finish pending work on the professional front. Remaining on savings mode on the financial front may prove frustrating. A change of diet is your mantra for reducing stress, so go natural. Much happiness is foreseen in family life, as things run along smoothly on the domestic front. Vacation time is here and you will not waste much time in bringing your travel plans into action!

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front as relationship strengthens.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You will be able to maintain both your figure and fitness level, even without exerting much! Professionals are likely to make their mark in a seminar or conference. Do not ignore an invitation to a social party as singles are likely to meet their dream mates. You will be able to stabilize the financial front. Family relations strengthen as you become more loving and giving. Those heading for a vacation are poised to enjoy every moment of it!

Love Focus: Newlyweds will gain a better understanding of each other.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Financially, a dynamic day is foreseen as you cherish gains accruing from investments done in the past. A regular work out ensures total fitness. You are likely to enjoy what you are presently involved in at work. You can be helpful around the house today. Fun times are foreseen on a vacation and travelling will be half the fun. You can get fortunate in a lucky draw on the property front. Efforts will be required to boost up profits.

Love Focus: Your love life may require a push to start thinking of taking it to the next level now.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You can be burdened by a physical task, but you will have the energy to complete it. You are likely to add to your friends’ circle by making some new friends. There is a good chance of firming a property deal that you had been after. Avoid wasteful expenditure of any sorts. Excellent profits are foreseen in a business venture. An outing with friends is on the cards.

Love Focus: Love life is set to improve through mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A strong financial position will help in undertaking something bigger. A promotion can be expected by some. A perfect day for family outing is indicated that promises lots of fun. Travel stars burn bright, so pack your bags! A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. Socially, you will find yourself much in demand. You will be able to cure a minor ailment all by yourself.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost through mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

This is a favorable time for you both personally and professionally. You are likely to vanquish rivals and come out victorious. Spouse is likely to shower praise on you. Holiday shopping will turn out to be most exciting. Those on the saving mode are likely to build up a good bank balance. Do not over eat the outside food as it may lead to stomach infections. Gold and jewellery may have special attraction for you.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Set your pace, if you want to expand your business. Your hopes and aspirations are likely to receive a boost on meeting an influential person who supports your ideas. A silent conspiracy may rage behind your back at work; keep a check. Rising expenses may worry you and provoke you to make drastic cuts in your expenditure. Pursuing a field sport will keep you trim and fit. You will be able to meet people you have not met for long in your social circle.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A sparrow seen on your window is an indication for better things to come! Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. Your financial situation remains satisfactory, as opportunities keep knocking your door at regular intervals. Exciting times are foreseen with the arrival of guests at home. Be certain of your commitments before you plan for a leisure trip. Putting money in property is indicated as it may prove a goldmine at a later date.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A promising day for all kinds of activities; be it personal or professional. Those in uniformed services are likely to get recognized for their performance. You will be able to save enough to go in for a vehicle or a major household item. Sportspersons will be able to achieve top physical fitness before the event. Changing your eating habits will have a positive influence on your health. You are likely to take the lead in a competitive situation on the academic or professional front.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner's heart and win his or her sympathy on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

The day brings along a lot of opportunities in its wake. You may find positivity seeping into your being as you step into an important business meeting. Good news at the end of a family youngster promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. Extending your support to an ex-colleague on the social front is likely to win you much appreciation. You will manage to get back in shape.

Love Focus: Love life will see some new developments to your surprise.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Luck favors you on the academic front today. Innovative ideas will add to your value in the organization you are working for. Some of you are likely to switch to a better paying job. Good advice from family members will decrease the stress levels. Business transactions need to be tackled carefully. Social activities will be highly encouraging.

Love Focus: Romantic front seems eventful as you do fun things together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

