Panchang Today, November 10, 2026: Shukla Pratipada under Vishakha Nakshatra
Panchang November 10 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 10, 2026, in New Delhi favours a measured beginning, with Mangalvar, Shukla Pratipada and Vishakha offering a framework for purposeful planning, careful communication and practical steps rather than hurried commitments.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:39 am
|Sunset
|5:30 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|2:47 pm to 4:08 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:54 am to 5:47 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Govardhan Puja
Basis: Kartika Shukla Pratipada; Region: North
|Annakut
Basis: Kartika Shukla Pratipada; Region: North
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Mangalvar is associated with purposeful action and the need to direct effort carefully. Read alongside Shukla Pratipada, it offers a useful framework for beginning with a manageable task rather than trying to settle everything at once. A first step can be modest and still deserve attention, particularly when the larger plan needs more information.
Vishakha is traditionally read in connection with focus and the pursuit of an aim. As practical guidance, this may mean choosing one priority and checking whether daily activity genuinely serves it. The Moon in Scorpio adds a traditional emphasis on depth and discretion, which can be translated into examining details without becoming absorbed in every uncertainty.
Taken together, these indications support a deliberate approach to beginnings, decisions and personal exchanges. They are not a forecast of how events will unfold. Readers may use the combination as a prompt to be clear about intentions, patient with incomplete information and realistic about what can be accomplished within an ordinary day.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach work by defining the next useful step before making a larger commitment. Put essential tasks ahead of optional additions, and distinguish a firm deadline from a preference. For a new assignment, a short written brief can help establish responsibilities, costs and the information still needed.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's emphasis on purposeful beginnings favours preparation over an impressive announcement. Check documents, ask direct questions and allow time for another person to review important details. If a decision involves money, employment or a binding agreement, rely on relevant evidence and professional advice. A favourable timing preference should support that process, not replace it.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, focus and discretion offer a useful approach to relationships today. Say what needs to be said plainly, but avoid treating a brief reply or a delayed message as evidence of someone's intentions. Asking a simple question may be more helpful than filling in the gaps yourself.
Those who use Panchang as a daily guide may favour one attentive conversation over several hurried exchanges. With family, friends or colleagues, agree on the practical point first: what is needed, who will act and when to check back. Leave room for a different view, especially where expectations have not yet been discussed openly.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use reflection to separate a genuine priority from a passing concern. Consider what you want to begin, why it matters and what a realistic first step would involve. Writing a few clear sentences can make that distinction easier without turning reflection into another demanding task.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, a deliberate beginning supports consistency more than an elaborate plan. If prayer is already part of your personal routine, keep it familiar and unforced. Otherwise, a quiet review of your intentions is sufficient. The practical aim is to return to the day with clearer choices, not to seek certainty about every possible outcome.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 10, 2026, Tuesday (Mangalvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Pratipada until 2:00 pm; then Shukla Dwitiya
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Vishakha until 9:18 am; then Anuradha
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shobhana until 3:08 am, Wednesday; then Atiganda
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Bava until 2:00 pm; then Balava until 2:53 am, Wednesday; then Kaulava until 3:53 pm, Wednesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Scorpio
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:54 am
|5:47 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:20 am
|6:39 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:43 am
|12:26 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|12:14 am, Wednesday
|1:59 am, Wednesday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:36 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:30 pm
|5:56 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:30 pm
|6:49 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:38 pm
|12:31 am, Wednesday
|Tripushkara Yog
|2:01 pm
|9:19 am
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:54 am to 5:47 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted favourable window in the supplied guidance for New Delhi. Treat it as an opportunity to give an existing priority undivided attention, rather than as a requirement to add a new practice.
A short review of the day's responsibilities, a few written intentions or time spent in familiar prayer can fit that purpose. Keep the exercise simple enough to be useful afterwards. There is no need to force a major decision into this interval or regard it as a guarantee of success. If the early hour does not suit your circumstances, preserve the underlying approach: prepare calmly and act on sound information.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|2:47 pm
|4:08 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|12:04 pm
|1:26 pm
|Yamaganda
|9:22 am
|10:43 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:49 am
|9:32 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|10:46 pm
|11:39 pm
|Varjyam
|1:43 pm
|3:25 pm
|Aadal Yog
|9:20 am
|6:40 am, Wednesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may prefer to avoid starting an important new undertaking during Rahu Kaal, from 2:47 pm to 4:08 pm. In traditional practice, this is treated as a caution period for beginnings, not as a prediction that ordinary activity will go wrong.
Where scheduling allows, use the interval for reviewing work already under way, checking figures, organising documents or preparing questions for a later discussion. If an essential appointment or deadline falls within it, attend to the practical requirements rather than becoming anxious about the clock. Necessary responsibilities need not be abandoned because of a timing preference.
For decisions with lasting consequences, the useful precaution remains the same throughout the day: read the terms, confirm the facts and avoid pressure to agree before you understand what is being asked.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:39 am
|Sunset
|5:30 pm
|Moonrise
|7:30 am
|Moonset
|6:00 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|3:12 pm to 4:36 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|2:47 pm to 4:08 pm
|Bengaluru
|2:57 pm to 4:23 pm
|Hyderabad
|2:50 pm to 4:15 pm
|Chennai
|2:46 pm to 4:13 pm
|Ahmedabad
|3:10 pm to 4:33 pm
|Pune
|3:08 pm to 4:33 pm
|Kolkata
|2:07 pm to 3:31 pm
|Jaipur
|2:54 pm to 4:16 pm
|Kochi
|3:04 pm to 4:32 pm
|Lucknow
|2:34 pm to 3:56 pm
|Indore
|2:57 pm to 4:20 pm
|Guwahati
|1:51 pm to 3:13 pm
|Chandigarh
|2:46 pm to 4:07 pm
|Surat
|3:10 pm to 4:34 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|2:31 pm to 3:56 pm
|Nagpur
|2:45 pm to 4:09 pm
|Coimbatore
|3:00 pm to 4:28 pm
|Varanasi
|2:26 pm to 3:49 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|2:19 pm to 3:43 pm
In traditional Panchang guidance, the most useful approach today is to begin carefully and keep your priorities limited. Choose one worthwhile task, communicate expectations clearly and leave space to review important details. Use timing preferences where convenient, while allowing evidence, responsibilities and consideration for others to guide your decisions.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More