Panchang Today, November 6, 2026: Krishna Dwadashi under Hasta Nakshatra
Panchang November 6 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for, November 6, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 6, 2026, favors a measured approach to everyday responsibilities, with Shukravar, Krishna Dwadashi, Hasta and the Virgo Moon offering a framework for careful preparation, considerate communication and practical follow-through.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:36 am
|Sunset
|5:32 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:42 am to 12:04 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:51 am to 5:44 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Dhanteras
Basis: Kartika Krishna Trayodashi
|Shukra Pradosh Vrat
Basis: Kartika Krishna Trayodashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the combination of Shukravar, Krishna Dwadashi, Hasta Nakshatra and the Moon in Virgo can be read as an invitation to bring care and order to ordinary responsibilities. For readers in New Delhi, the practical emphasis is on doing manageable things well rather than attempting a dramatic change of direction. Shukravar offers a traditional lens for considering cooperation and the quality of everyday exchanges, while Krishna Dwadashi may be approached as a reminder to review what remains unfinished. Hasta and Virgo together support an interpretation centred on attention to detail, useful skills and thoughtful execution. These are traditional associations, not predictions about how the day will unfold. A sensible application is to sort priorities, complete a neglected task and leave enough room to check your work. Care need not become perfectionism, and a preference for order need not turn into criticism. Let this combination serve as a prompt for steady effort, with practical circumstances and other people's needs remaining central to your choices.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
In traditional Panchang interpretation, today's combination supports a workmanlike approach: prepare first, check the details and keep commitments realistic. Begin with tasks whose requirements are clear, then give more complicated decisions the time they need. A short review of documents, costs or responsibilities may be more useful than adding another item to an already crowded schedule. Those who follow Panchang timings may use them as a secondary planning aid, not a substitute for evidence or professional advice. If an important decision cannot wait, concentrate on the information available, ask direct questions and record what has been agreed. Leave space for corrections without treating them as setbacks.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar can provide a useful prompt to pay attention to the manner as well as the substance of a conversation. Say what you need clearly, but avoid turning a small oversight into a judgement about someone's intentions. Practical consideration may be more helpful than an elaborate gesture: confirm a shared plan, listen without interrupting or clarify a misunderstanding before it grows. The day's emphasis on detail is best used to notice what needs care, not to keep a tally of faults. Where views differ, aim for a workable next step rather than immediate agreement.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may approach reflection today through a simple review of their priorities. Consider what genuinely needs attention, what can wait and which expectations are making the day unnecessarily crowded. If prayer is already part of your routine, keep it within your usual practice rather than adding an unfamiliar requirement. Quiet planning can be equally useful as a personal pause. Write down one unfinished responsibility and one realistic next step, without demanding a complete solution. Traditional guidance is best treated here as a framework for attentiveness, leaving room for individual belief, available time and everyday obligations.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 6, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Krishna Dwadashi until 10:30 am; then Krishna Trayodashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Hasta until 4:42 am, Saturday; then Chitra
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vishkumbha until 4:08 am, Saturday; then Preeti
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Taitila until 10:30 am; then Gara until 10:36 pm; then Vanija until 10:48 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Virgo
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:51 am
|5:44 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:18 am
|6:36 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:42 am
|12:26 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|10:31 pm
|12:10 am, Saturday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:37 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:32 pm
|5:58 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:32 pm
|6:51 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:38 pm
|12:31 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 4:51 am to 5:44 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer, as highlighted in the day's guidance. Keep the purpose modest and clear: review your priorities, think through a pending question or make room for your existing prayer practice. There is no need to fill the entire window or regard an early start as a test of commitment. If it does not fit your circumstances, you can still approach the day thoughtfully. Treat a favorable period as a scheduling aid within the tradition, not as an assurance of success. For practical decisions, preparation, consent, reliable information and the availability of everyone involved remain more important than fitting an activity into a preferred interval.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:42 am
|12:04 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|7:58 am
|9:20 am
|Yamaganda
|2:48 pm
|4:10 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:47 am
|9:31 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:26 pm
|1:10 pm
|Varjyam
|12:37 pm
|2:13 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|6:36 am
|9:03 pm
|Aadal Yog
|9:03 pm
|4:44 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may note Rahu Kaal, from 10:42 am to 12:04 pm, as a period traditionally approached with caution when choosing the start of an important undertaking. If your schedule is flexible, you may prefer to reserve it for reviewing material, checking arrangements or continuing routine responsibilities rather than making a discretionary new start. This is traditional timing guidance, not a prediction that something will go wrong. There is no need to become anxious about an appointment or obligation that falls within it. Attend to necessary work, keep communication clear and use ordinary judgement. Do not delay urgent assistance or essential responsibilities for a timing preference. Where a decision has lasting consequences, careful reading, appropriate advice and an understanding of the terms provide a practical basis for proceeding.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:36 am
|Sunset
|5:32 pm
|Moonrise
|4:39 am, Saturday
|Moonset
|3:35 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|10:56 am to 12:22 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:42 am to 12:04 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:36 am to 12:03 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:33 am to 11:59 am
|Chennai
|10:25 am to 11:52 am
|Ahmedabad
|10:59 am to 12:23 pm
|Pune
|10:52 am to 12:17 pm
|Kolkata
|9:55 am to 11:20 am
|Jaipur
|10:47 am to 12:10 pm
|Kochi
|10:40 am to 12:08 pm
|Lucknow
|10:27 am to 11:49 am
|Indore
|10:46 am to 12:10 pm
|Guwahati
|9:43 am to 11:06 am
|Chandigarh
|10:44 am to 12:05 pm
|Surat
|10:57 am to 12:22 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:14 am to 11:40 am
|Nagpur
|10:32 am to 11:57 am
|Coimbatore
|10:37 am to 12:05 pm
|Varanasi
|10:18 am to 11:41 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:05 am to 11:30 am
Use today's traditional Panchang guidance as a gentle organising framework: choose a manageable priority, check the details and speak with consideration. If you follow the suggested timing, keep it proportionate to your circumstances. A calm review of what is possible can help you finish the day with fewer loose ends.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More