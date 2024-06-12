Manifestation rituals for June 13, 2024: Here's what you should manifest for each zodiac sign

When manifesting, harnessing the energies of the Sun, Jupiter, and Venus is essential. These planets provide vital support, but it's also crucial to recognize how other planets can offer unexpected assistance. Currently, Pluto, the lord of the underworld, has returned to Capricorn during its retrograde. This powerful planet can help you transform your shadow self, leading to greater inner strength. As you manifest today, reflect on any barriers that have hindered your manifestations and work on overcoming them. Read what to manifest on June 13 based on your zodiac sign.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Career Success

Method: Collect a green candle and etch your name onto its side. Anoint it with olive oil and a bay leaf for prosperity. Light the candle and repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation: I am a magnet for success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Change of Beliefs

Method: Write down three beliefs you need to change or grow out of on slips of paper. Sprinkle with sage and burn. Once cooled, release the ashes into the wind while repeating the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation: I am open to changing my beliefs for the greater good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Stable Connections

Method: Collect an acorn or pinecone and bind it twice with twine. Bury it beneath a strong tree, such as an oak, while repeating the affirmation.

Affirmation: I am worthy of stable and healthy relationships within my life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Freedom

Method: Wear blue, representing freedom, and keep a moonstone in your pocket. Repeat the affirmation whenever you touch the crystal.

Affirmation: I am free from anything which doesn't honour my authentic truth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Security

Method: Create a tea of echinacea. Inhale deeply and repeat the affirmation seven times, the number associated with security, safety, and rest.

Affirmation: I am safe.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Family Joy

Method: Plant peonies or gardenias by your front door. Write the names of those who reside with you on the underside of the leaves for greater happiness.

Affirmation: I am embracing joyful and loving family energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Contentment

Method: Create a sacred bath with lavender and rose petals. You can also make a tea with these herbs and enjoy it in the tub. Repeat the affirmation four times as you soak.

Affirmation: I am content and at peace.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Boundaries

Method: Go outside barefoot and draw a circle using white salt or rosemary. Step into the circle, hug yourself, and repeat the affirmation four times.

Affirmation: I can protect and honour myself first.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: Self-Worth

Method: Anoint your chakra points with bergamot essential oil, especially your root and sacral points. Complete a five-minute alternating nostril breathwork practice, syncing the affirmation to your breath.

Affirmation: I am a divine being of light worthy of remarkable things.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Inner Truth

Method: Create a truth intention crystal offering using kyanite, clear quartz, rose quartz, and amethyst. Send your affirmation to the crystals and keep them with you for an entire lunar cycle.

Affirmation: I am a beacon of truth for myself and all those who cross my path.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Peace

Method: Smudge your home and self with lavender, repeating the affirmation as you do. Sprinkle lavender flowers on your doorstep for increased peace.

Affirmation: I am at peace within myself and my life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Support and Encouragement

Method: Place a sachet with nutmeg and rose quartz beneath your pillow. Repeat the affirmation eight times before you sleep.

Affirmation: I am attracting supporting and encouraging connections into my life.

(Disclaimer: Manifestation practices are personal and subjective, and results may vary. This content is not a substitute for professional advice or guidance. Viewers discretion is advised).