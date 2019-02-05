Karnataka Congress issues whip as it looks to stymie rebels

The Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday attempted to thwart alleged efforts to derail the coalition government it has with the Janata Dal (Secular) by issuing a whip asking its legislators to not just be present for the Budget session, which will begin on Wednesday, but also to vote in favour of the finance bill.

Chief minister Kumaraswamy is set to present the Budget on Friday, and the session is set to last till February 15. The coalition has had a turbulent eight months in power, with constant speculation of some of its MLAs being keen to defect to the BJP. The absence last month of four rebel Congress MLAs from a legislature party meeting called by former chief minister and CLP chief Siddaramaiah had only heightened the speculation.

The four legislators — Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli, Umesh Jadhav and B Nagendra — had all been issued show cause notices by Siddaramaiah and though they replied, Congress leaders admit that it is highly likely that the four are ready to jump ship.

