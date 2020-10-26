Bihar’s Ramgarh assembly constituency set for tough contest

bihar-election

Ramgarh, a rural assembly seat in Bihar’s Kaimur district, is part of the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. It is among the 71 constituencies that will vote in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. The results will be declared on November 10.

In the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, there were 13 candidates in the fray. There were 2,56,632 registered voters out of which 1,36,144 were male voters and 1,20,463 were female voters. Ramgarh recorded 60 per cent voting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ashok Kumar Singh won the election upstaging the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ambika Singh by a margin of 8,011 votes.

Ramgarh was among the 53 seats that the BJP had won in 2015.

Ashok Kumar Singh got a total of 57,501 votes, while Ambika Singh secured 49,490 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Pramod Singh secured 35,796 votes. The BJP bagged 37.2 per cent, the RJD garnered 32.01 per cent while the BSP ended up with just 23.16 per cent votes.

Singh is once again the BJP’s candidate and this time he is up against the RJD’s Sudhakar Singh, son of Jagadanand Singh who is the Bihar unit chief of the party. Jagadanand Singh had won six consecutive elections from the Ramgarh assembly seat, including thrice as a RJD candidate.

This time, Ramgarh has a total electorate of 2,72,405 including 1,42,803 are males, 129599 females and 3 third gender voters.

The constituency had been a stronghold of the RJD which had an MLA from the seat from 2000 onwards before the BJP bagged the seat for the first time in 2015.

The RJD is trying very hard to regain its bastion but only time will tell if it can so do so or whether it will fall short for a second successive time.