‘Coronavirus pandemic over now?’ Shiv Sena’s Raut asks after Bihar assembly elections dates

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:06 IST

The Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asked on Friday if it was appropriate to conduct the assembly elections in Bihar amid the coronavirus pandemic in India, saying it has given rise to an “unprecedented” situation, news agency PTI reported.

The Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for the Bihar assembly elections, which will be held in three phases from October 28 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

“Is coronavirus pandemic over now? Is the situation right for elections?” Raut questioned, according to PTI.

While the Shiv Sena criticised holding the Bihar assembly polls during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the decision of the Election Commission.

“For the first time such a large exercise is to be held in the world during Covid-19,” Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP’s Bihar elections in-charge, said, ANI reported.

“People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji. The government under Nitish Kumar ji and Sushil Modi ji has also worked for people. It’ll be re-elected,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

“We are confident that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get a majority and Nitish Kumar ji will be the chief minister again,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union minister and member of Parliament from Bihar’s Patna Sahib, also said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Tejashwi Yadav also spoke in favour of the Bihar assembly elections. “We welcome the decision of the Election Commission. We are assured as people of Bihar want to get rid of this government,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

“The Janata Dal (United) does not matter in the election, our fight is against the BJP,” he also said.