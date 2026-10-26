Try this version of Vietnamese coffee with creamy coconut twist for sweet upgrade to your daily brew

Before you consider hopping over to a cafe for a change from your usual homemade coffee, wait— the possibilities at home are endless. You may simply not have explored them yet. You do not have to be a coffee connoisseur or rely on elaborate brewing equipment and specialty roasts, as your regular instant coffee works just fine. All it takes is a few extra ingredients to make your brew special.

Let's try a coffee recipe that is creamy with a tropical twist. Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for coconut cream in episode 55 of her homemade coffee series, ‘BrewItYourself.’

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She said, "The salted coconut condensed cream coffee is fully inspired by the Vietnamese style coffee.”

Vietnamese-style coffee uses condensed milk and strong coffee. Drawing from this familiar pairing, this recipe uses coconut cream for a fun, tropical twist.