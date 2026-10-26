Try this version of Vietnamese coffee with creamy coconut twist for sweet upgrade to your daily brew
Skip the café and transform your usual instant coffee with coconut cream, condensed milk, and flaky salt.
Before you consider hopping over to a cafe for a change from your usual homemade coffee, wait— the possibilities at home are endless. You may simply not have explored them yet. You do not have to be a coffee connoisseur or rely on elaborate brewing equipment and specialty roasts, as your regular instant coffee works just fine. All it takes is a few extra ingredients to make your brew special.
Let's try a coffee recipe that is creamy with a tropical twist. Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for coconut cream in episode 55 of her homemade coffee series, ‘BrewItYourself.’
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She said, "The salted coconut condensed cream coffee is fully inspired by the Vietnamese style coffee.”
Vietnamese-style coffee uses condensed milk and strong coffee. Drawing from this familiar pairing, this recipe uses coconut cream for a fun, tropical twist.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients:
- 1.5 tbsps instant coffee powder
- 3/4th cup hot water
- Lots of Ice
- 3 tbsps coconut cream
- 1 tbsp milk
- 1.5 tbsp condensed milk
- Pinch of flaky salt
Method:
- In a glass, add hot water along with instant coffee powder. Stir everything well. Refrigerate for a while to cool it down.
- In a small glass, froth together coconut cream, milk, condensed milk, along with a pinch of salt.
- For assembly, scoop out ice in a glass and pour over the coffee. Top it up with frothed cream and enjoy chilled.
So, for a change, add a fluffy coconut cream topping. The sweetness, along with the pinch of flaky salt, gives your coffee a creamy makeover. If Vietnamese coffee was your go-to, you can try this variation for a fun tropical twist. Serve it in a clear glass and sip away.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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