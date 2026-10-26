Farmers not getting fair compensation for their land: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday alleged that farmers were not receiving fair compensation for their land acquired for development projects. He also claimed that rising costs, mounting debt and shrinking income had pushed the farming community into distress. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait (in headgear) at BKU’s “Kisan Kranti Mahapanchayat” in Prayagraj on October 26. (HT photo)

Tikait, also Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson, attended the BKU’s “Kisan Kranti Mahapanchayat” at Mundera Mandi in Prayagraj. Addressing journalists on the sidelines of the event, he accused the government of failing farmers and unemployed youth.

He said land acquisition had emerged as a major issue across the country with farmers allegedly receiving inadequate compensation despite large-scale infrastructure projects such as highways and industrial developments. To highlight such concerns, the BKU has been holding district-level gatherings across Uttar Pradesh.

On the upcoming elections, Tikait, who arrived at the venue in a tractor, said political promises and rhetoric made in the six months preceding polls should not be taken seriously. He said governments change only when people decide to bring about a change.

Attacking All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the farmer leader claimed that his statements on Muslim issues ultimately help the ruling party. Alleging that Owaisi was hand-in-glove with the BJP, Tikait claimed that the ruling party uses him to raise issues and make statements that help divert public attention from core concerns.

Moreover, the BKU event focused on a range of issues affecting farmers, labourers and rural residents. They included compensation for land acquired for the Vindhya Expressway, Ring Road and Aerocity projects, procurement of paddy at the minimum support price in Prayagraj and Kaushambi, compensation for crop losses caused by natural disasters, rural power supply, irrigation facilities and the growing stray cattle menace.

The BKU also demanded withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, resolution of pending issues related to the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, repair of roads in rural areas, availability of fertilisers and quality seeds through cooperative societies, cleaning of canals and restoration of defunct government tubewells.