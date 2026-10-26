India look to continue dominance at Asian Champions Trophy hockey

Having successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal for the first time this month, the Indian men’s team is expected to extend the hold on the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) as international hockey makes a return to Punjab after 17 years. India would look to dominate in ACT. (PTI)

Having last held the Punjab Gold Cup in 2009, the state rich in hockey talent has now picked Jalandhar and Mohali to host the tournament, to be played from October 27 to November 5. It pits the continent’s top six teams (barring Pakistan, who pulled out) — India, Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea and Bangladesh.

India enter the ACT high on momentum after easily defending their Asiad gold in Japan’s Kakamigahara, where they won all seven matches. India also won the Asia Cup last year in Rajgir. Under chief coach Craig Fulton, the Harmanpreet Singh-led team is looking to add to a record haul of ACT titles.

India are the most successful team in ACT history with five trophies (2011, 2016, 2018 as joint winners with Pakistan, 2023 and 2024). Aiming to win their third crown in a row, India are clear favourites, not having lost to an Asian team in four years.

“Every team is here to compete and win the tournament. All the teams are strong and we do not want to take any opponent lightly,” Harmanpreet said on the eve of India’s opener against Bangladesh, who came in as replacement for Pakistan.

Fulton has kept the core of the team that delivered at the Asian Games, reflecting continuity. The one major change is the return of goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak in place of Mohith HS.

A long term understudy of the retired PR Sreejesh, Pathak last played for India in December 2025 and will be eager to cement his place in the squad.

Young defender Amandeep Lakra and midfielder Aditya Arjun Lalage have earned opportunities to strengthen their place in the senior setup. Midfielder Vishnu Kant Singh and forward Angad Bir Singh have been named as the reserves besides the 18-member squad.

Manpreet ruled out India suffered a significant setback on Wednesday when former captain and star playmaker Manpreet Singh was ruled out due to a calf injury suffered during training. In his absence, fellow midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad has been called up.

For Manpreet and many of his teammates, the ACT carries emotional significance. For him, Harmanpreet, Mandeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Pathak, Jalandhar is more than just a venue. It is where they “dared to dream big” during their formative years at the Surjit Hockey Academy.

Few cities share as deep a connection with hockey as Jalandhar, having produced generations of Olympians from surrounding villages like Sansarpur and Mithapur, the latter giving the game’s icons such as Pargat Singh, Manpreet and Mandeep.

The ninth edition of ACT will initially see a round-robin contest with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. India start their campaign against Bangladesh on Tuesday before facing China (October 29), Japan (October 30), Malaysia (November 1) and South Korea (November 2).

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Malaysia arrive eager to go one step better after finishing runners-up in 2023. South Korea aim to make a strong statement, having won the tournament in 2021. Two-time runners-up Japan, last edition’s finalists China and an ambitious Bangladesh are all looking to upset the hierarchy.

All league stage fixtures will be held at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, from October 27 to November 2. Action will then move to Mohali for the business end with the semi-finals scheduled for November 4 followed by the final the next day, at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.