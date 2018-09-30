Ajay Devgn hasn’t watched Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge yet, but he has an excuse

Ajay Devgn still hasn’t seen what is arguably his wife’s most iconic film, the 1995 superhit, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, known to its legions of fans as DDLJ. And he has an excuse.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was a massive box office hit, making over Rs 100 crore at the time of its release.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Kajol has brought up the topic of Ajay having never seen the film many times, but he has refused to indulge her. “Yes! This is one film of mine which Ajay has not seen till date. I have asked Ajay the same question many a times, but he has not given me a satisfactory answer.”

She added, “He told me, ‘There is one reason but I shall not reveal it to you’. Why don’t you guys put him in the spot during your next interaction with him and let me know the reason for him not watching DDLJ till date?”

DDLJ’s impact is felt even to this day - the film is still being shown at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, over 20 years after its release - but it created quite the furore upon release. “I remember after watching DDLJ, many couples had decided to get married in the same style. Furthermore, those in a relationship were so touched by this romantic tale that they decided to get married as well,” said Kajol.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a still from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Ajay Devgn has been involved in a well-publicised feud with Kajol’s DDLJ co-star and good friend Shah Rukh Khan. It began when their films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son of Sardaar clashed at the box office, but seemed to have been sorted when they met on the Bulgaria sets of Devgn’s Shivaay. However, during a recent interview, according to India Today, Kajol clearly said that the two are not friends. But that doesn’t mean they’re enemies.

“If two people are not friends, that doesn’t mean they are enemies. I have said this earlier also. Just because they don’t party together and you don’t see them clicking selfies, that doesn’t mean that they hate each other or bad-mouth each other,” she said, “Yes, Shah Rukh is my friend and I have been very clear that my friends are mine and I have never imposed my friendships on Ajay and he has never done it either. We are both very clear about it. You need to give people that space. There are people who you are close to, that I may not be close to and that does not make them enemies. Recently, they met each other in Bulgaria and they have met before also at our home. I don’t think there is a discomfort, but I also don’t think there is any friendship either. But there is nothing wrong with that.”

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Zero, in which he plays a dwarf. Kajol will next be seen in the title role of Eela and Ajay Devgn recently commenced filming on Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

