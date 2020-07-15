e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt reveals how she maintains her calm in the midst of every storm, see pic

Alia Bhatt reveals how she maintains her calm in the midst of every storm, see pic

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday posted a candid picture with her pet, Edward with an interesting message. See her picture here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, Nw Delhi
Alia Bhatt shared a new picture of herself with one of pets on Instagram.
Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday posted a candid picture of herself with one of her pets. She cut a picture of tranquillity and wrote, “My calm in every storm.” The picture showed Alia with one of pets, possibly, Edward. While Alia is looking at the camera and has a faint smile on her face, Edward is fast asleep.

 

View this post on Instagram

my calm in every storm.. ☂️☀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

The Bhatt family has been at the receiving end of a lot of abuse online lately. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, her sister Shaheen and elder half-sister Pooja have written about the online abuse. On Monday, Soni has tweeted and written: “@instagram I do hope you’re reading this and taking some note of it. Because it really gets to the root of the issue. So easy na to let the abusers off the hook. To let yourself off the hook. To let the onus fall on the abused to take action to protect themselves. It’s basically and fundamentally ALL WRONG.” Soni shared a screengrab of Shaheen’s original post, and wrote that social media has become ‘antisocial’.

Shaheen had earlier written that she would expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote. has said that she will expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media. “I will use all legal recourse available to me to take action,” she wrote.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya accuses him of infidelity, claims he had girls over while she was in labour

Taking to Instagram stories, Shaheen shared screengrabs of the sort of hateful messages she has been receiving.

On the work front, Alia has films like Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s Takht. She has also been shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 through much of 2019. Last year, Alia had remained occupied shooting for Brahmastra, which saw her part of extented shoots in Varanasi and Mumbai.

