Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan seen at gym. See pics
bollywood Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:25 IST
Several Bollywood stars were spotted out and about Mumbai on Friday. While several of them such as Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma were seen at the airport, others such as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen their respective gyms.
Kangana was seen wearing a white salwar suit as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. Her most recent release was Judgementall Hai Kya, and she will next begin work on the Jayalalithaa biopic, as well as her post-apocalyptic action film, Dhaakad. Meanwhile, Anushka was seen in a peach tracksuit. The actor was in New Delhi recently, where she attended the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium with husband Virat Kohli.
Other celebrities spotted at the airport include Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas newcomers Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, Zarine Khan, Sunil Grover, Karishma Tanna, and others.
Meanwhile, actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at gym. The rumoured couple will soon be seen in their first film together, the Love Aaj Kal sequel, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Kartik stole the internet’s heart recently when he was photographed holding an umbrella for Sara amid the incessant Mumbai rains.
Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted outside the offices of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, renewing hope that their recently shelved film, Inshallah, might not be dead after all. The romantic film was supposed to release around Eid in 2020, but was abruptly shelved days before filming was supposed to begin when Alia’s co-star, Salman Khan, dropped out at the last minute.
First Published: Sep 13, 2019 18:24 IST