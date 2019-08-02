Anushka Sharma expresses horror over Jamshedpur gang-rape and murder of three-year-old, demands severe punishment

bollywood

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:22 IST

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has expressed her horror and concern at the gang-rape and murder of a three-year-old girl who was found dead on Thursday, five days after she went missing.

In an angry tweet, the actor wrote, “A 3 year old girl who was sleeping besides her mother at a railway station was kidnapped, gangraped and beheaded in Jamshedpur. This is so inhuman and vile, it is literally making me shake in anger. Absolutely horrifying. I hope and wish and urge justice is brought upon this atrocity at the earliest . And punishment so severe that anyone else shudders to commit such a heinous , demonic crime.”

A 3 year old girl who was sleeping besides her mother at a railway station was kidnapped, gangraped and beheaded in Jamshedpur. This is so inhuman and vile, it is literally making me shake in anger. Absolutely horrifying. (1/2) — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 1, 2019

I hope and wish and urge justice is brought upon this atrocity at the earliest . And punishment so severe that anyone else shudders to commit such a heinous , demonic crime ! (2/2) — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 1, 2019

A three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and beheaded by two people in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur. Two people have been arrested in the case.

Responding to her tweet, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “Let me give some bad news. This is just the beginning. There is an animal sleeping inside all of us. That animal has been woken up.”

एक बुरी ख़बर देता हूँ। ये बस शुरुआत है। हम सबके अंदर एक गहरी नींद में सोता हुआ जानवर होता है। उसे उठा दिया गया है। वो जग रहा है धीरे धीरे। https://t.co/6L5WUjLQvC — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) August 1, 2019

Anushka is accompanying her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on India’s tour of West Indies. Pictures of the couple from Miami and Dubai are surfacing and have gone viral online.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero and is yet to announce a movie where she will act. Her production house, nonetheless, is busy with several web shows.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 09:14 IST