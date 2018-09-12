Today in New Delhi, India
Arjun Kapoor publicly slams troll who called him a molester on Twitter

A troll said Arjun Kapoor looked like a molester in a new picture from his upcoming film with Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England. Arjun gave him a fitting reply.

bollywood Updated: Sep 12, 2018 08:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Arjun Kapoor,Parineeti Chopra,Namaste England
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra during the promotion of their upcoming film Namaste England in Mumbai.(IANS)

Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday made an example of a troll’s comments that the actor looked like ‘a molester’ in a new picture from his upcoming release, Namaste England. Arjun scolded the person on Twitter and said that one shouldn’t joke about serious issues such as women’s safety.

The original picture -- or motion poster -- had been shared by Arjun’s co-star, Parineeti Chopra, to promote Namaste England, a spin-off to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s 2007 comedy, Namastey London.

In the picture, Arjun and Parineeti -- who are reuniting on screen after their film debut, Ishaqzaade -- can be seen embracing each other. Replying to Parineeti’s tweet, one person wrote, “Is it only me or arjun kapoor looks like a molester in the pic (sic)?”

Arjun then quote tweeted the person’s comment and wrote, “When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke.”

Several of Arjun’s fans commented on his statement by offering apologies on behalf of the original commenter. “I’m so sorry you had to see this kind of bulls**t today when you took out time for us.. i am just so sorry.. i feel really heartbroken,” one person wrote. “It’s truly shameful! Sorry u had to read such tweets..what ppl write doesn’t necessarily reflect u, but they’re showing u who they really are,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, the original commenter returned to post another tweet: “Okey.. what is happening.? I just made a joke. Went for a coffee and my twitter blowing up. I was just referring to the facial expression. Chill guys.. ! Many veteran actors have played the look of a villain, it doesn’t make them one. People get offended so easily.”

Namaste England, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has been scheduled for an October 19 release. The leading pair will collaborate for a third time in director Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 08:39 IST

