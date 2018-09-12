Arjun Kapoor publicly slams troll who called him a molester on Twitter

Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday made an example of a troll’s comments that the actor looked like ‘a molester’ in a new picture from his upcoming release, Namaste England. Arjun scolded the person on Twitter and said that one shouldn’t joke about serious issues such as women’s safety.

The original picture -- or motion poster -- had been shared by Arjun’s co-star, Parineeti Chopra, to promote Namaste England, a spin-off to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s 2007 comedy, Namastey London.

In the picture, Arjun and Parineeti -- who are reuniting on screen after their film debut, Ishaqzaade -- can be seen embracing each other. Replying to Parineeti’s tweet, one person wrote, “Is it only me or arjun kapoor looks like a molester in the pic (sic)?”

When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke https://t.co/yazPhM7gBS — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 11, 2018

Arjun then quote tweeted the person’s comment and wrote, “When terms like this are used lightly it signifies lack of basic human understanding of the how big a deal it is to make sure we don’t take women s safety lightly or as a joke.”

Several of Arjun’s fans commented on his statement by offering apologies on behalf of the original commenter. “I’m so sorry you had to see this kind of bulls**t today when you took out time for us.. i am just so sorry.. i feel really heartbroken,” one person wrote. “It’s truly shameful! Sorry u had to read such tweets..what ppl write doesn’t necessarily reflect u, but they’re showing u who they really are,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, the original commenter returned to post another tweet: “Okey.. what is happening.? I just made a joke. Went for a coffee and my twitter blowing up. I was just referring to the facial expression. Chill guys.. ! Many veteran actors have played the look of a villain, it doesn’t make them one. People get offended so easily.”

Namaste England, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has been scheduled for an October 19 release. The leading pair will collaborate for a third time in director Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 08:39 IST