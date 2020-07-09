Arshad Warsi shares hilarious meme on learning Punjabi, fans say ‘you are double dhamaal online also’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 18:25 IST

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has found the funniest possible way to learn the Punjabi language and has shared it with his fans as well. He posted a meme that gave cheat codes for learning some common words in Punjabi.

The text on the image says ‘English to Punjabi made easy’ lists down a few numbers against some words. The numbers are marked as Punjabi version of the words. A hilarious take on the similarities between how numbers are pronounced in Hindi and a few Punjabi words sound, the list offers a fun take on the language. For example, daughter-in-law is 9 (nuu), tell me is 10 (duss) while sleep quickly is 3600 (chetiso). Arshad tweeted the image and wrote, “Finally I can learn the language I love.”

Finally I can learn the language I love.. pic.twitter.com/wXb9jV1ob5 — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 9, 2020

Arshad’s fans were quick to lap up his humour. One fan tweeted, “really made it simplest.” Another wrote, “Intelligently compiled. requires a lot of hard work.” One wrote, “Bhaji tussi aajo 10 din amritsar 36 sikha davanga. (Brother, come to Amritsar for 10 days and I will teach you quickly).” Another one advocated the language and tweeted, “You will enjoy it while speaking like ghanta Singh of double dhamaal.”

“This Man @ArshadWarsi entertains everyone, everywhere no matter whether it is cinema or Twitter,”wrote another one.

Arshad has been active on Twitter and some of his recent ones have also creatd quite a storm. One of his tweets said, “I would like to request my fellow cyclists to forgive 4 wheel drivers & bike riders, for almost running us over, in spite of empty roads at 7 am. THEY ARE NOT BLIND, THEY JUST CANT SEE. We never knew that once you get on your cycle, you and your cycle become invisible.”

