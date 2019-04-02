Ayan Mukerji shares Shah Rukh Khan’s inspiring note that says ‘the impossible only takes a little longer’

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji calls actor Shah Rukh Khan his idol and has written about the actor at length on his Instagram account. Ayan is currently filming for his upcoming film, Brahmastra and shared a hand-written note by SRK that was given to him 13 years ago.

This is the second post written by Ayan on the superstar after he shared a throwback picture with him on Monday. Ayan shared the note along with the caption, “SRK (2) Something I saved over the years. SRK’s ever-generous, kind note on this thing I used to carry to work, as an assistant... #keepgoing #keepdoing #keepgrowing.”

The note reads, “To Ayan: For making movies. Creativity means the right to make mistakes...Art is knowing which ones to keep. If you stick to it long enough, you will reach where you want to go...like the postage stamp...like life itself. Whenever the scenes don’t happen, the shots are screwed, the dialogues don’t make sense or even the film you working on sucks! ...Remember the impossible only takes a little longer...but it happens for sure...so will the film...like life itself. Lots of love and thanks for making KANK happen for me.”

Ayan had earlier shared an unseen picture with Shah Rukh while sharing a hug with him. He had written along with it, “SRK (1) Inspiration. Obsession. Idol. My single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years, leading up the highlight of my 2 assistant director experiences - Swades and KANK - which was that I got to be in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan. And when I got very lucky, to be a stand in with him for blocking scenes (This photo is framed and put up in my house by my mother who considered it the height of my achievement obviously)

The joys of those early years when I was an AD, fresh in the industry, interacting with everyone for the first time - sometimes I wish I could go back to the innocence of that time...#lookingback #connectingthedots #SRKlove.”

Ayan was an assistant director to Karan Johar on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. He also had a cameo appearance in film’s song, Tumhi Dekho Naa. He had also assisted filmmaker and brother-in-law Ashutosh Gowariker on the 2004 film, Swades.

He is now working on his next project titled Brahmastra that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It is the first in the fantasy trilogy and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20 this year.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 18:26 IST