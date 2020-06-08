Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says Sonu Sood also offered help, Dimple Kapadia turns 63

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:28 IST

Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been helping migrants return to their homes across the country amid lockdown, met Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss relief work.

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer breaks down as he talks about his financial situation: ‘I am 50 and acting is all I know’

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, actor Rajesh Kareer spoke about his video asking for financial help to return to his home in Punjab.

Suhana Khan reacts to Ananya Panday’s sun-kissed throwback pics, see her response here

On Sunday, actor Ananya Panday posted Sun-kissed throwback pictures and reacting to them was her best friend, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Post lockdown, Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl to re-release in UAE: report

As nations open up post Coronavirus lockdown, UAE has decided to re-release Bollywood and Hollywood films. After Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl will also get a re-release.

Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: When Akshay Kumar shared his wish to go on date with her, she thought he was gay

Actor Dimple Kapadia, who celebrates her 63rd birthday on June 8, had once thought her future son-in-law Akshay Kumar was gay. Here are more interesting anecdotes from the veteran star’s life.

